Gold price today: Yellow metal trades in the red, March silver too down over 1%

Gold was trading lower in Indian markets on January 4 following a muted trend in international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April contracts were trading lower by 0.56 percent at Rs 47,549 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver futures were trading 1.09 percent lower at Rs 67,815 a kilogram.

Gold and silver showed mixed trends in the international markets amid an uptick in the dollar index and better-than-expected US ADP non-farm employment data the previous day.

April gold futures contract settled at $1,832.80 per troy ounce, while March silver contract settled at $26.89 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals also settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US unemployment claims data. Gold has support at $1,820-1,808 per troy ounce and resistance is placed at $1844-1858 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $26.20-25.80 per troy ounce and resistance is placed at $27.40-28.00 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart, told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold has support at 47500-47200 and resistance is placed at 48050-48330 levels. Silver has support at 67500-66600 and resistance is placed at 69800-70700 levels,” he said.

Jain suggested buying in the gold on dips around Rs 47,500 with the stop loss of 47,200 for the target of 48,050 levels.

Trading Strategy:

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International silver rebounded from the lows of the previous day and ended with gains on February 3, helped by hopes that global stimulus measures would prompt a pick-up in industrial demand.

However, gold continued to struggle and ended in the red. Domestic gold ended flat, while silver rose tracking firm overseas prices.

Domestic bullion could trade flat-to-marginally-lower on February 4 morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas markets.

Technically, MCX Gold April ended marginally in the red and another trade below 47,500 could see further downside fall up to 47,300-47,000 levels. Resistance is at 47,950-48,200 levels.

MCX March silver holds the support of 21-Daily Moving Average at 67,300 levels, above which it can see some bullish momentum. The range for the session is 67000-69800.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading 0.5 percent lower near $1825/oz after a 0.1 percent gain the previous day. Weighing on the gold price is the rise in the US 10-year bond yield to a three-week high amid increased optimism about the US economy amid some upbeat economic data and increased efforts to approve a stimulus package.

Also, weighing on price is weaker investor interest, as is evident from ETF outflows. However, supporting price is global growth worries amid persisting virus risks and loose monetary policy stance of major central banks and hopes of additional US stimulus.

Gold may witness choppy trade as gains in the dollar may be countered by US stimulus expectations.

