Gold price today: Yellow metal trades in red, experts say sell on rise for a target of Rs 44,600

Representative Image

Gold was trading lower in Indian markets on March 4, tracking muted trend seen in international spot prices. Silver, too, was down nearly 1 percent.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading lower by 0.36 percent at Rs 44,788 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.75 percent lower at Rs 67,490 a kilogram.

The benchmark US treasury yields held near 1.5 percent, increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no returns, said a Reuters report.

Gold and silver plunged on March 3 amid strength in the dollar index, said experts. The dollar index crossed the 91-mark again and trigged heavy selling in both the precious metals.

Both metals settled with losses of more than 1 percent each in the international market. April gold futures contract settled at $1,715.80 per troy ounce, while May silver contract settled at $26.39 per troy ounce. The metals ended lower in the domestic market as well.

“We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold is having support at $1,700-1,692 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,732-1,750 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol. Silver has support at $26.00-25.70 a troy ounce and resistance at $26.70-27.20.

“At MCX, gold has support at 44,700-44,500 and resistance at 45,155-45,380; silver has support at 67,300-66,600 and resistance at 68,800-69,500 levels. We suggest a sell on rise in the gold around 45,300 with a stop loss of 45,580 on a closing basis for the target of 44,600,” he said.

Track Gold price here

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices fell to a nine-month low on March 2 as elevated US treasury yields and a stronger dollar dented the metal's appeal. Domestic gold and silver prices ended lower, tracking overseas prices.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans has said he sees the recent rapid rise in bond yields as mostly reflecting improvements in the economy.

Domestic gold and silver prices could start marginally higher on March 4, tracking overseas prices.

Technically, if MCX April gold continues to trade below 45,000, it could push metal to 44,600-43,950 . Resistance is at 45,150-45,370 levels.

If MCX May silver continues to trade below 68,000, we could witness a continuation of a bearish trade up to 67,100-65,830 levels. Resistance is at 68,700-69,400 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.