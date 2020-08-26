Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, support seen at Rs 50,500-50,800

India Gold October futures rose on August 26 after falling by about 0.5 percent in the previous trading session. Experts are of the view that the volatility is likely to continue, and the crucial support is placed at Rs 50,500-50,800 per 10 gm.

International Gold prices were mostly unchanged on August 26 as worries over the global economic outlook from rising COVID-19 cases offset an uptick in risk sentiment driven by signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading higher by 0.5 percent at Rs 51,183 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 64,302 per kg, up 0.4 percent.

Gold and silver plunged again on August 25 amid better than expected US new home sales and Richmond manufacturing data. Gold slipped by around 1 percent and settled at $1923.10 per troy ounce and Silver also slipped more than 1 percent and settled at $26.27 per troy ounce.

At MCX, Gold slipped below 51000 during the session and settled around 51000 with a loss of around 0.50 percent and silver settled around 64100 with a loss of around 2 percent.

“Better than expected US data, gains in US bond yields, the hope of virus treatment, and the possible trade deal between the US and China pushed precious metals lower. Ahead of US Federal Reserve chairman speech at Jackson Hole on Thursday precious metals remain volatile,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold has support at $1910 per troy ounce and resistance is placed at $1933-1945 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is having support at 50500 on a closing basis and resistance at 51330-51450 levels,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver ended in the red on Tuesday as growing optimism over U.S.-China trade relations dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.

Downside remained capped as data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to a more than six-year low, as households worried about the labour market and incomes.

Domestic bullion could trade in a range this Wednesday, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold October traded in a range of levels 50820-51533 where it ended with more than 1 percent losses.

A trade below 51200 level will continue downside movement. In addition, volatility can keep prices in a range of 50300-51200 levels. Resistance holds at 51300-51500 level and Support is at 50800-50300 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades 0.6% higher near $1935/oz after a 0.8% decline yesterday. Gold trades higher supported by concerns about the US economy amid mixed economic data and worries about the economic impact of a major hurricane heading towards the US Gulf Coast.

However, weighing on gold price is ETF outflows, weaker consumer demand and US-China commitment towards the trade deal.

Gold may consolidate ahead of Fed Chairman's comments but general bias may be on the upside amid persisting challenges to the global economy.

