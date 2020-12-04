Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher on weak dollar, stimulus hopes

Experts are of the view that the momentum remains strong and any dips will be a buying opportunity. The next resistance for the yellow metal is seen at Rs 49,550-49,770.

Gold was trading higher on December 4, tracking a positive trend in international spot prices on a weak dollar and stimulus hopes.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.17 percent at Rs 49,385 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 63,844 per kilogram.

A bipartisan, $908-billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the US Congress on December 3 as conservative lawmakers expressed their support and Senate and House of Representatives leaders huddled, a Reuters report said.

Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises the prospect of inflation which bullion is used to hedge against, it said.

Experts are of the view that the momentum remains strong and any dips will be a buying opportunity. The next resistance for the yellow metal is seen at Rs 49,550-49,770 levels.

Gold showed strength for the third straight day after a dismal performance in November. Gold and silver gained on December 1, ignoring better-than-expected US unemployment claims data.

Weakness in the dollar index supported prices of both the precious metals. Gold and silver settled on a positive note in the international markets.

The dollar index slide is supporting prices of precious metals. The index slipped below 90.70 marks on December 3 and set fresh 2-1/2 years lows.

“Renewed hopes of a second US stimulus is pushing the dollar index down. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session and further weakness in the dollar index could support prices of both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals. Gold has support at $1,828-1,814 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,858-1,870. Silver has support at $23.80-23.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.44-24.70,” he said.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,100-48920 and resistance at Rs 49,550-49,770. Silver has support at 63100-62600 levels and resistance is placed at Rs 64,100-64,500 levels.

Trading strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading mixed near $1,845 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day. Gold is supported by a weaker US dollar, stimulus hopes, rising virus cases, mixed economic data from major economies, US-China tensions and Brexit uncertainty.

However, weighing on the price is continuing ETF outflows and general optimism about vaccines. Gold has gained in the last few days but the momentum may weaken unless some concrete stimulus measures are taken or there is a pick up in ETF buying.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold ended with modest gains as the dollar fell and investors hoped for a breakthrough in negotiations over the new US coronavirus aid package.

Domestic gold rose, tracking firm overseas prices. Silver prices also ended higher.

Domestic bullion could trade flat on December 4. Technically, MCX February gold gave a breakout above 200-DMA and was sustaining above 49,000, indicating an upside momentum.

Above Rs 48,700, it will continue its bullish momentum up to 49,550-49,900 . However, below Rs 48,900 prices could be pulled down to Rs 48680-47400 levels.

MCX March silver did not manage to sustain above Rs 64,000, where above Rs 63,000 levels indicate a positive momentum up to 64200-65300 levels. Support is at Rs 62,400-61,600.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.