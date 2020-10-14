Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher; may face resistance near Rs 50,550-levels

India Gold MCX December Futures trade higher on October 14 after closing lower by more than 1 percent in the previous trading session. Experts are of the view that precious metal will be able to hold on to its support but may face resistance near Rs 50,550 levels.

The Yellow metal as well as Silver are likely to remain volatile. Gold is expected to test its support level of $1884 per troy ounce at Comex division and Rs.49800 per 10-gram levels in the domestic markets again while on the upside crucial resistance is placed at Rs 50,550 per 10 gm, suggest experts.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.26 percent at Rs 50,375 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 60,914 per kg.

Gold and silver crashed on Tuesday amid growing uncertainty on the COVID-19 vaccine trial and US stimulus. The Dollar index also climbed and pushed both the precious metals lower.

Gold and silver settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold breached key support of $1900 per troy ounce while Silver also tumbled and settled at $24.13 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals also settled on a weaker note in the domestic market. Gold settled at 50245 per 10 gram while silver settled at 60542 per one kilogram with a loss of more than 4 percent.

“Halts in COVID-19 vaccine trial by J&J in the United States also triggered safe-haven buying in the dollar and triggered selling in the precious metals. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in Wednesday's session,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold is having support at 50000-49800 and resistance at 50330-50550 levels. At MCX, silver is having support at 59800-59500 levels and resistance at 61200-61800 levels,” he said.

Jain further added that both the precious metals are expected to get support at lower levels. Gold is expected to get support around 49800 and silver is expected to get support around 59500 levels in the domestic markets. Wait for some more dips for buying in both the precious metals.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion prices extended losses with gold falling almost 2% on Tuesday as the dollar rallied on an impasse over U.S. stimulus.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the latest coronavirus stimulus package offer by President Donald Trump fell short of what the United States needs.

Meanwhile, bullion also faced resistance at higher levels after the IMF said forecasts for the global economy were somewhat less dire as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected.

Technically, MCX Gold December is trading in Rising Channel formation where it has reached near a support of lower band at 50200 levels where it might see some bounce back activity however below it could take price 49800-49500 levels. Resistance is at 50500-50700 levels.

MCX Silver December contract corrected more than 4% in the last session where it broke below 61000 levels indicating it bearish move to continue, where immediate support is at 59300-58000 levels.

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity research Geojit

Hopes of an immediate US economic stimulus package and a recovery in the dollar continue to dent gold prices. However, rising pandemic worries and unsolved US-China trade tensions may boost the safe-haven demand and thus the price of the commodity.

Technical Outlook (London spot): If the support of $1840 remains undisturbed, we can expect a rebound in prices but it is required to break $1920 to continue bullish rallies. An unexpected drop below $1820 would extend further selling pressure later.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1890/oz after a 1.8% decline yesterday. Gold continues to witness volatile trade amid choppiness in equity markets and US dollar as market players assess the possibility of US stimulus.

US dollar edged up as another attempt towards US stimulus package failed to materialize. Volatility in gold pushed ETF investors to sidelines.

Gold may continue to witness choppy trade until there is more clarity on US stimulus however buying might remerge at lower levels as concerns about the health of the US economy may keep a check on the US dollar while increasing virus risks may increase safe-haven appeal for the metal.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.