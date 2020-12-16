Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher, may face resistance at Rs 49,900

Source: Reuters

Gold prices rose in the Indian markets on December 16, tracking positive trends in international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.34 percent at Rs 49,610 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.64 percent higher at Rs 65,265 per kilogram.

Experts are of the view that gold and silver can be bought on dips. Gold has support placed at Rs 49,220 and resistance at Rs 49,900.

Gold and silver rebounded on December 15 to settle on a positive note in international markets. February gold contracts settled at $1,855.30 per troy ounce, while March silver ended at $24.64 per troy ounce.

In domestic markets, the February gold contract settled at Rs 49,443 per 10 gram and March silver at Rs 64,853 a kilogram.

Both the metals gained amid weakness in the dollar index and hopes of a second stimulus in the United States this week as Congress would go into recess from December 18, experts say.

“Precious metals also get pushed as US Federal Reserve could extend its bond-buying programme with a dovish policy stance to support the economy, which is struggling from the pandemic. We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session and continue to get support at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Weakness in the dollar index additionally supports the prices. Gold has support at $1,840-1828 and resistance at $1,870-1,884. On MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,220-49,055 and resistance at Rs 49,740-49,900 levels,” he said.

Silver has support at Rs 64,300-63800 and resistance at Rs 65,500-66,300 levels. Jain favoured buying on dips in both the metals on December 16.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices rallied on December 15 supported by expectations of more coronavirus relief aid in the US as mounting COVID-19 infections renewed concerns over the pandemic's economic toll.

At home, gold and silver ended higher, tracking overseas prices. Additionally, the dollar index extended losses and lifted sentiments in bullion.

Domestic bullion could trade flat on December 16 morning, tracking international prices.

Technically, MCX February gold had a positive session on December 15, giving a breakout above Rs 49,300 where it could reach up to Rs 49,550-49,700. It could take support at Rs 49,300-49,100.

MCX March silver bounced back from Rs 63,600 levels and gave a breakout above 100-DMA above 64,400 levels, indicating further sideways to marginal upside momentum will continue. Support is at Rs 63,850-62,700 levels and resistance at Rs 65,300-66,800.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading higher near $1,860 after gaining 1.3 percent the previous day. Supporting gold price is US policymakers’ efforts to finalise a stimulus deal, hopes of loose monetary policy stance of central banks, Brexit uncertainty and rising virus cases.

However, price is being weighed down by continuing ETF outflows and progress on the vaccine front. Gold has bounced back from recent lows but a sharp rise is unlikely unless the US stimulus deal is finalised or unless we see a pick up in ETF buying.

