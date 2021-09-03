Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades higher, experts see resistance at Rs 47,150-47,330

Image: Shutterstock

Gold prices traded higher in domestic futures market on September 3, despite lacklustre global cues.

Gold and silver prices slipped in the global market despite weakness in the dollar index.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading higher by 0.21 percent at Rs 47,089 for 10 grams at 1130 hours.

Track Live Gold prices here

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research pointed out little risk aversion in the market as upbeat US data seemed slightly negative for the safe-haven buying in precious metals.

The US labour department will release its August month job report later today and will give further direction to the marketplace.

"We expect the report will have an impact on rising coronavirus cases in the United States in the last month and could support both precious metals again," Jain said.

"Gold has support at $1,800-1,788 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,822-1,834 per troy ounce; silver is having support at $23.55-23.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.20-24.55 per troy ounce."

"At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 46,770-46,550 and resistance at Rs 47,150-47,330; silver has support at Rs 62,900-62,500 and resistance at Rs 63,600-64,100 levels. We suggest buying in silver around Rs 63,000 with a stop loss of Rs 62,500 for the target of Rs 64,000," Jain said.

Technical indicators

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1815/oz after a 0.2 percent decline yesterday.

Gold trades higher supported by weaker US dollar and safe haven buying amid mixed economic data, a slowdown in China, persisting virus risks and rising inflationary pressure.

However, weighing on price is weaker investor interest as is evident from continuing ETF outflows.

Firmness in equities has also reduced gold’s appeal as an alternative asset. Gold may remain choppy amid

Fed uncertainty but increasing risks to global economic recovery may keep prices supported.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities

Gold and Silver charts are showing strength in daily chart and momentum indicator RSI also giving a positive signal. Gold is showing more strength in comparison to silver, so traders are advised to create fresh buy positions in gold and silver near given support levels. Traders should also focus important technical levels given below for the day:

October gold support 1: Rs 46,800 | Support 2: Rs 46,650 | Resistance 1: Rs 47,170 | Resistance 2: Rs 47,350.

December silver support 1: Rs 62,600 | Support 2: 62,000 | Resistance 1: Rs 63,900 | Resistance 2: Rs 64,400.

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor

Gold prices continue to struggle to find momentum despite plenty of bullish sentiments such as dollar weaking, falling yields and positive fed commentary.

Bulls have some technical advantages however producing a closing above $1835/oz is still a challenge for market participants.

Gold on MCX has also dropped below Rs 47,000 and finding it difficult to maintain above RS 47,500 levels.

Employment data release from the US is the key event for the market participants which is expected to come lower than expected and may bring new life to gold prices.

Participants who have strategic positions are advised to hedge it while tactical positions must be aligned to key pivotal levels on either side proactively during the day.

Key level for gold: Rs 47,033Buy zone: Above Rs 47,050 for the target of Rs 47,166-47,341

Sell zone: Below Rs 47,025 for the target of Rs 46,858-46,714

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.