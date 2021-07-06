Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades higher, experts say buy for a target of Rs 47,550

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Gold was trading higher in the Indian market on July 6 following a positive trend in international spot prices that were hovering near a two-week high supported by a soft dollar.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading 0.34 percent higher at Rs 47,462 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.36 percent higher at Rs 70,293 a kilogram.

Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 an ounce, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on July 2, a Reuters report said.

A weaker greenback makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. The focus this week is on minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting due on July 7, the report said.

Gold and silver traded sideways to negative on the previous day and settled slightly weaker in the international market.

August gold futures contract settled at $1,783.30 a troy ounce and September silver futures contract settled at $26.50 per troy ounce. Both metals settled on a mixed note in the domestic market.

Gold and silver traded sideways on July 5 in the international markets, while the US markets were shut for the Independence Day holiday.

The dollar index also traded in a range. The rupee, however, showed some strength against major currencies and capped gains in the precious metals in the domestic markets, experts said.

“We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session and any dip in the prices would be buying opportunity at lower levels. Gold has support at $1,772-1,758 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,796-1,810 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $26.20-25.80 per troy ounce and resistance at 26.84-27.20 per troy ounce,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.

“At MCX, gold has support at 47,055-46,920 and resistance at 47,550-47,770. Silver has support at 69,600-69,100 and resistance at 70,700-71,200 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in gold on dips around Rs 47,200 with a stop loss of Rs 46,980 for a target of Rs 47,550 and in silver around Rs 69,600 with a stop loss of Rs 69,100 for the target of Rs 70,700.

Technical indicators

Expert: Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold trades near $1,799/oz, up about 0.9 percent from the close of July 2. Gold has edged up as the US dollar and bond yields have weakened in reaction to mixed US non-farm payrolls report.

Mixed economic data from major economies and renewed virus concerns also supporting gold price.

Weaker investor interest and the Fed’s monetary tightening concerns weighed on the prices. Gold has edged up but will sustain only if the dollar index falls sharply.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited

The technical chart indicates some profit-booking at higher levels. Traders are advised to book their longs at higher opening prices and can make some short positions in gold.

Silver is trading near given resistance levels. Traders should also focus on important technical levels given below for the day:

August gold closing price: Rs 47,299, support 1: 47,200; support 2: 47,000; resistance 1: 47,800 and resistance 2: 48,100.

September Silver closing price: Rs 70,039; support 1: 69,500; support 2: 68,900; resistance 1: 70,700 and resistance 2: 71,300.

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor

Range-bound bullish behaviour of gold is likely to continue and seems to have found near-term support around $1,750.

Central banks are unveiling their plans to increase gold holdings in the near term as a fundamental measure against inflationary and other financial risks.

The higher high formation on daily basis is encouraging and seems yellow metal is ready to breach the $1,800 mark.

Gold on MCX replicated the same behaviour as the global market and closed on a positive note. We are positive on gold for the next few days and a price surge is expected on technical parameters.

Key level for August gold contract– 47,325

Buy zone above – 47,335 for a target of 47,440-47,600

Sell zone below – 47,300 for a target of 47,190-47,100

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold prices extended gains on July 5 as a subdued dollar and lower bond yields amid a mixed bag of US labour data allayed investor concerns about faster policy tightening.

Spot silver ended weak. Comex was shut on account of the Independence Day holiday. Domestic gold ended flat, while silver gave up initial gains to end in the red.

Domestic gold and silver prices could trade flat on July 6, tracking overseas prices.

On the domestic front, MCX August gold holds strong support near 47,150-47,000 levels. Resistance is at 47,400-47,700.

September silver will above 69,000 continue its bullish momentum up to 70,700-71,400 levels. Support is at 69,600-68,300.

