Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher; buy on dips for a target of Rs 50,800

Paytm claimed that over 73 million people have bought Paytm Gold on the platform till now

India Gold MCX February futures trade higher on December 22 tracking the positive trend in the international spot prices as investors focussed on the US fiscal stimulus package.

Additionally, fresh restrictions forced by a new coronavirus strain in the UK provided further support to the safe-haven metal. “A majority of the US House of Representatives voted to move a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill struck by Congressional leaders for a vote on the passage on Monday evening,” said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.14 percent at Rs 50,485 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.73 percent higher at Rs 69,525 per kilogram.

Experts are of the view that both the precious metal could remain volatile, but dips, if any, could be used to buy for a target of 50,800 and a stop loss can be placed below 49,800.

Gold futures contract crossed $1900 per troy ounce on Monday and Silver futures contract crossed $27 per troy ounce in the Comex division.

Gold February futures contract were settled at 50416 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.22% and silver March futures contract were settled at 69018 per one kilogram with a gain of 1.64%.

“The dollar index also climbed and pushed both the precious metals lower. Due to the weakness in the rupee both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the domestic markets,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in today’s session. We suggest buying on dips in the gold around 50200 with a strict stop loss of 49800 for the target of 50800 levels,” he said.

Jain further added that Silver can also buy on the dips around 68200 with a strict stop loss of around 67000 for the targets of 70500 levels.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended mixed on Monday in a choppy trading session.

Gold gave up gains and ended marginally in the red, while Silver held onto gains and ended in the green. Domestic gold and silver ended higher on Monday, tracking overseas prices.

Domestic bullion could trade flat to marginally higher this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX Gold February is trading above the 50-Daily Moving Average at 50200 levels which will continue its upside momentum up to 50600-50800 levels. Support is at 50200-50050 levels.

MCX Silver March has bounced back from 65600 levels where it covered its early loss and ended on a positive note above 68900 levels indicating bullish momentum to continue up to 69500-70200 levels support is at 68200-67300 level.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades in a narrow range near $1885/oz after a 0.3% decline yesterday. Gold trades in a range as support from renewed virus concerns, US stimulus progress and pickup in ETF buying is countered by a recovery in US dollar index from recent lows and continuing progress on the vaccine front.

Gold may witness choppy trade amid mixed cues however hopes of continuing stimulus and virus concerns may keep prices anchored near the key $1900/oz level.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.