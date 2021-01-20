Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher; buy for a target of Rs 49,300

Source: Reuters

India Gold MCX February futures rose on January 20 tracking a positive trend seen in the international spot prices largely on stimulus hopes.

Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday and investors will be focused on his $1.9 trillion stimulus package plan to boost the economy and speed up the vaccine distribution against COVID-19, which has claimed 400,000 deaths in the country, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.27 percent at Rs 49,117 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.35 percent higher at Rs 66,268 a kilogram.

Experts are of the view that investors can look at buying yellow metal on dips for a target of Rs 49,300 while Silver can also climb back above Rs 67,000.

Gold and silver prices gained on Tuesday amid weakness in the dollar index and US Treasury nominee Jennet Yellen hints at a big fiscal stimulus.

Gold February futures contract settled at $1840.20 per troy ounce whole Silver March futures contract settled at $25.32 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s speech. Gold is having support at $1824-1814 per troy ounce and resistance at $1855-1870 per troy ounce; silver is having support at $24.88-24.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.70-26.00 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 48750-48550 and resistance is placed at Rs 49200-49440 levels. We suggest buying in the gold around Rs 48800 with the stop loss of Rs 48550 for the target of Rs 49300 and in the silver around Rs 65400 with the stop loss of Rs 64800 for the target of Rs 67200,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rose on Tuesday on optimism that more government stimulus could buoy bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Domestic gold and silver ended higher on Tuesday, tracking overseas prices.

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to "act big" on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.

Domestic bullion could trade higher this Wednesday morning, tracking the international prices. Technically, MCX Gold February is holding support near Rs 48550 levels above which could see a bullish momentum up to Rs 49050-49300 levels. Support is at Rs 48800-48580 levels.

MCX Silver March above Rs 65500 levels will continue its bullish momentum up to Rs 66400-67200 levels. Support is at Rs 65500-64700 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1845/oz after a 0.6% gain yesterday. Gold is supported by a correction in the US dollar index after recent gains.

Comments from US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen added to market expectations of additional stimulus measures pressurizing the US dollar.

Rising virus cases have also lent support to gold however weighing on price is ETF outflows and progress on the vaccine front. Gold may remain in the $1800-1860/oz range unless there are fresh triggers however the general bias may be on the upside owing to stimulus expectations.

