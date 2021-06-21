Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades higher, but below Rs 47,000; Silver July futures flat  

India Gold MCX August futures trade higher on Monday following positive trend in the international spot prices amid fall in the U.S. Treasury yields that boosted the allure of the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,772.34 per ounce. Last week, bullion prices posted their worst week since March 2020 on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook, said a Reuters report.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since March 3, reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.42 percent at Rs 46,925 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. July silver futures were trading 0.06 percent lower at Rs 67,560 a kilogram.

On Friday, Gold and Silver prices settled on a weaker note in the international markets. Gold August futures contract settled at $1,764.30 per troy ounce, and Silver July futures contract settled at $25.83 per troy ounce. Domestic markets also settled on a weaker note.

Gold and silver prices crashed last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve hawkish policy stance and strong comeback in the dollar index. The dollar index jumped again and tested two-month highs. It crossed major resistance of 92.20 last week.

“We expect the dollar index could show further strength and keep both the precious metals under pressure. However, rising coronavirus cases in Britain and profit-taking in global equity markets could support precious metals at lower levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.

“Gold has support at $1748-1734, while resistance at $1780-1794 per troy ounce. At MCX, Gold has support at 46,550-46,330 and resistance at 46,880-47,000; silver is having support at 67,100-66,600 and resistance at 68,000-68,500,” he said.

Jain suggests selling gold on a rise around 46,900 with a stop loss of 47,180 for the target of 46,400 and silver around 68,200 with a stop loss above 68,800 on a closing basis for the target of 66,800.

Technical indicators

Expert: Abhishek Chauhan Head Commodities & Currencies, Swastika Investmart

Strength in US Dollar to continue, and that will put pressure on Gold and Silver Prices further. Comex Gold at current levels of $1770 may take some range-bound move, and we can see selling pressure from a higher level, or once it breaks below the $1755.

Gold in MCX has support at 46650, and if the yellow metal slips below this support then it may test the levels of 46250 while selling pressure can be seen at resistance near 47400.

Silver Prices has support at 67500 while selling can be seen at resistance near 69000.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodities Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1775/oz after a 0.3% decline on Friday. Gold inched up amid choppiness in the US dollar and a drop in US bond yields to March lows. ETF inflows also show buying interest in the metal.

However, weighing on price is the Fed's projection of early rate hikes. Gold has turned choppy after the recent sell-off however general bias may be on the downside unless the US dollar corrects sharply.

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and futures extended losses on Friday as the U.S. Dollar extended gains on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.

International spot silver and futures ended with gains on Friday. Domestic gold ended weaker, while Silver ended flat on Friday tracking overseas prices.

Domestic gold and silver prices could start marginally higher on Monday morning, tracking overseas prices, but the upside will be capped.

On the domestic front, MCX Gold August will continue its Bearish momentum below 46900 levels. Support is at 46600-46400 levels. Resistance is at 47000-47150 levels.

MCX Silver July holds support near 67300-65900 levels. Resistance is at 68700-69800 levels.

Expert: Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities

Gold and Silver showed a small down movement on 18th June. Gold and Silver both are trading in an oversold zone on the daily chart, where we can see a short-covering rally any time.

Traders are advised to go long in bullion's and should also focus on important technical levels given below for the day:

August Gold closing price 46,728: Support 1 - 46300, Support 2 - 45900, Resistance 1 - 47150, Resistance 2 - 47700.

July Silver closing price 67,598: Support 1 - 66900, Support 2 - 66200, Resistance 1 - 68300, Resistance 2 - 69000.

