Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat with a positive bias; could face hurdle near Rs 51,000

The bullion metal lost Rs 2,562, or 4.68 percent, for the week on MCX as investors booked profit (Image courtesy: Reuters)

India Gold MCX December futures traded flat on November 13 but with a positive bias tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices.

Experts are of the view that the bias may be on the upside amid increasing virus risks which makes a case for continuing stimulus measures. The yellow metal could face some resistance near Rs 51000 per 10 gm.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.10 percent at Rs 50,650 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 62,616 per kg.

Gold and silver extend gains on Thursday amid safe-haven bets due to a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States. Both the precious metals were settled on a positive note in the international markets.

Gold December futures contract settled at $1873.30 per troy ounce while silver December futures contracts settled at $24.30 per troy ounce. Gold and silver were also settled on a positive note in the domestic market.

Gold December futures contract settled at 50600 per 10 gram on Thursday while Silver December futures contract settled at 62739.

“Safe-haven demand is featured in the precious metals late this week as the early-week stock market rallies are now becoming suspect amid the record surge in the coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold and silver also get support from the hope of further US stimulus and monetary easing from the EU. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile but buy on dip steady will work in both the precious metals,” he said.

Jain is of the view that at MCX, Gold is having support at Rs 50440-50200 and resistance at Rs 50820-51000 levels. Silver is having support at Rs 62000-61600 and resistance at Rs 63300-63800 levels. “Any dip in the gold prices around Rs 50330 and in the silver prices around Rs 62000 would be an opportunity for buying again,” he said.

Trading strategies

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rose on Thursday amid hopes of more fiscal and monetary stimulus due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe.

Domestic gold and silver rose Thursday, tracking overseas prices. Meanwhile, logistics roll-out for the potential vaccine also weighed on risk appetite and offered support to the safe-haven metals.

Domestic bullion could trade flat this Friday morning, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold December holds a strong resistance near Rs 50800 levels where it took a hurdle yesterday and prices slip near Rs 50500 levels indicating a sideways momentum in a range of Rs 50350-50800 levels.

MCX Silver December again did not manage to sustain above Rs 63000 levels thus indicating a downside momentum below it where Rs 62200-61300 will hold support & Rs 63055-63700 will be resistance.

MCXBULLDEX November traded in a narrow range Rs 15461-15630 levels where it ended on a positive note near Rs 15610 levels. Further it could trade in a range of Rs 15400-15750 level.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades 0.3% higher near $1878/oz after a 0.6% gain yesterday. Gold trades higher supported by rising virus cases in the US and Europe, mixed economic data from major economies, and warnings by central bank officials.

However, weighing on price is ETF outflows and uncertainty relating to the US fiscal stimulus. Gold may remain choppy amid a lack of fresh triggers however general bias may be on the upside amid increasing virus risks which makes a case for continuing stimulus measures.

- The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.