Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, Silver May futures fall over 1%

India Gold MCX April futures contracts trade flat on March 22 tracking muted trend in the international spot prices. Silver May futures fell over 1 percent.

Gold prices fell on Monday as dollar strengthened. Turkey replaced its central bank governor with a high-interest rate critic. This led to investors flocking towards the safety of the dollar, said a Reuters report.

Concerns that developments in Turkey would threaten other financial markets strengthened the dollar, making gold expensive for non-U.S. investors, added the report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading lower by 0.10 percent at Rs 44,975 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 66,571 a kilogram.

Gold gained for the second straight week in the international markets despite strength in the dollar index and rising bond yields in the United States.

Gold & Silver Rates Mar 19, 2021 Gold Rate in Mumbai Mar 19, 2021 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 45,290 45,290

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹44,290 44,290 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai Mar 19, 2021 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 673 673

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹67,300 67,300 View more Show

The Dollar index climbed above 92 mark on Thursday and benchmark 10-year bond yields in the United States tested 14-month high last week at 1.75% levels.

“With the rising bond yields, investors are cautious to invest into riskier assets. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week and continue to find support at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at 44770-44550 and resistance at 45280-45600; silver is having support at 67000-66600 and resistance at 68200-68800 levels. We suggest buying in the gold on dips around 44850 with a stop loss of 44550 for the target of 45400,” he said.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rose on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar eased off session highs.

Domestic gold ended higher on Friday, tracking the overseas markets, while silver ended in the red.

The U.S. Treasury yields eased on Friday from more than one-year highs, while the U.S. Dollar also gave up gains.

Domestic gold and silver prices could start lower this Monday morning tracking overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold April range is 44800-45320 levels; while MCX Silver May could trade in a range of 66800-67930 levels.

