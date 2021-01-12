Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, Sell on rally towards Rs 49,550

Granules of 99.99 percent pure gold are seen at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. Picture taken November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin - RC121901F300

India Gold MCX February futures trade flat with a negative bias on Tuesday. Silver March futures also trade flat with a negative bias below Rs 65,500.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.09 percent at Rs 49,298 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. March silver was trading 0.13 percent lower at Rs 65,470 a kilogram.

Experts are of the view that investors can use rallies towards 49,550 could be used to go short as further strength in the dollar index could push both the precious metals lower.

Gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the international markets amid strong rebound in the dollar index. Gold February futures contract were settled at $1850.80 per troy ounce and Silver March futures contract were settled at $25.28 per troy ounce.

Due to weakness in the rupee both the precious metals were settled on a positive note in the domestic markets. The dollar index showed a strong rebound from its around three years low due to rising bond yields in the United States, suggest experts.

“If the bond yields rose further it could support the dollar index despite a fresh fiscal stimulus package. According to the latest CFTC data, long positions are unwinding against the dollar from the last few trading sessions,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile and further strength in the dollar index could push both the precious metals lower. At MCX, Gold has support at 49055-48800 levels and resistance is placed at 49550-49800 levels. Silver has support at 64800-64000 and resistance at 66600-67200 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests selling the gold around 49550 with the stop loss at 49800 for the target of 49000 and selling in the silver around 66200 with the stop loss of 67100 for the target of 64500 levels.

Trading Strategy:

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended mixed on Monday. Spot Gold and silver were weighed down by a firm dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on hopes of more fiscal stimulus. Comex futures ended with gains on Monday.

Domestic gold and silver rose on Monday, amid short-covering. The dollar edged higher across the board on Monday, extending a rebound from the near three-year low hit last week, taking strength from the recent spike in Treasury yields.

Domestic bullion could trade flat this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices. Technically, MCX Gold February bounced back from the support zone near 48600 levels where it resumed above 49200 levels indicating a sideways to marginal upside momentum up to 49410-49600 levels. Support is at 49120-48850 levels.

MCX Silver March has bounced back from 63500 levels where it ended higher indicating a positive momentum up to 65900-66700 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades about 0.3% lower near $1845/oz after a 0.8% gain yesterday. Weighing on the gold price is gains in the US dollar, rise in bond yields and ETF outflows, and progress on the vaccine front.

However, supporting price is a pause in the rally in the US equity market, concerns relating to the impeachment proceeding of President Trump, rising virus cases, and expectations of the higher stimulus.

Gold may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors however general bias may be on the upside amid choppy equities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.