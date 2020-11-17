Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat on vaccine news, could face resistance near Rs 51,000

Gold MCX December futures trade flat on Tuesday following a muted trend seen in the international spot prices which were little changed as concerns over a spike in the U.S. coronavirus cases offset pressure from vaccine optimism.

“Bullion dropped as much as 1.3% on Monday after drug maker Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial,” said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.04 percent at Rs 50,852 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.05 percent lower at Rs 63,657 per kg.

Gold and silver showed extreme volatility on Monday after the news from Moderna on the coronavirus vaccine but downbeat US manufacturing data support prices at lower levels.

Gold and silver settled steady on Monday. Gold December futures contract settled at $1887.80 per troy ounce with a minor loss of 0.03% and silver December futures contract settled at $24.80 per troy ounce. Domestic markets also settled steady.

“The latest economic data is helping gold prices recover from an early morning selloff after Moderna announced news of a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 virus is 94.5% effective. Market analysts predict that vaccine news is good for the global economy but pandemic has already damaged the global economy and it will take a long time to recover,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect gold and silver prices to get support at lower levels and buy on decline strategies still work in both the precious metals. Gold is having support at $1872-1858 per troy ounce and resistance at $1900-1910 per troy ounce. Silver is having support at $24.55-24.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.15-25.40 per tory ounce,” he said.

Jain further added that at MCX, Gold has support at 50660-50440 per 10 gram and resistance is seen at 51050-51220 levels. Silver has support at 63000-62400 levels while resistance is placed at 64200-64800 levels.

Track live gold price here

Trading strategies

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rebounded from the lows of the session on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe overshadowed news of a better vaccine.

Domestic gold and silver ended lower, however, was up from the lows of the session, tracking overseas prices. Prices crashed initially after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Domestic bullion could trade flat this Tuesday morning, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices. Technically, MCX Gold December has bounced back from 50140 and ended above the resistance near 50800 levels where it could see further upside movement indicating for sideways momentum in a range of 50550-51200 levels in the coming session.

MCX Silver December is trading above 63000 levels indicating upside momentum to continue however downside 63200-62300 will hold support & 64400-65200 will be resistance.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades little changed near $1888/oz after a 0.1% gain yesterday. Gold is range-bound as support from rising virus cases, mixed economic data from major economies, and hopes of additional stimulus measures is countered by progress on the vaccine front, ETF outflows, and uncertainty about the US fiscal package.

Gold has bounced back from $1850/oz level but is struggling to break past the $1900/oz level. Mixed factors may keep price choppy but general bias may be on the upside owing to current virus risks.

- The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.