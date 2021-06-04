Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat, international Spot Gold hits 2-week low

India Gold MCX August Futures trade flat on Friday with a negative bias following muted trend seen in the international spot prices which slipped to a two-week low weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in bond yields.
The dollar index jumped to a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.63%, said a Reuters report.
US Dollar jumped after upbeat U.S. economic data lifted hopes over the possible tapering of stimulus measures by the US Federal Reserve, it said.
On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 48,659 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. July silver futures were trading 0.08 percent lower at Rs 70,753 a kilogram.
Gold and silver crashed on Thursday after upbeat U.S. ADP non-farm employment and unemployment claims data. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets.
Gold August futures contract settled at $1873.30 per troy ounce, and Silver July futures contract settled at $27.48 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets as well.
“Gold prices hit two-week lows and silver prices hit three-week lows after better than expected U.S. non-farm employment data and unexpected decline in unemployment claims,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research at Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.
“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Friday’s session and gold could test $1850 levels again while silver could also test its key support level of $27.00 per troy ounce once again,” he said.
Jain added that Gold has support at 48440-48150 and resistance at 48920-49100. “We suggest selling in gold on a rise around 48920 with a stop loss of 49150 for the target of 48440,” he said.
Technical indicatorsSriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities
International Gold prices dropped sharply on Thursday following a stronger than expected ADP private payroll report ahead of Friday’s employment report from the Department of Labor.
Domestic gold and silver also crashed on Thursday following overseas prices.Private Job growth for May surged as companies hired 970,000 workers, according to payroll processing firm ADP. It was a big jump from April’s 654,000 and the largest gain since the 4.35 million added in June 2020.
Domestic gold and silver could start weaker this Friday morning, tracking overseas prices.
On the domestic front, MCX Gold August could see a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to 48500-48200 levels. Resistance is at 48900-49100 levels.
MCX Silver July holds support near 69900-69000 levels. Resistance is at 71200-72500 levels.
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
COMEX gold trades modestly lower near $1869/oz. Gold has fallen sharply as upbeat US economic data has pushed US dollar index and bond yields higher while adding to debate that Fed may tighten monetary policy.
US equity markets have also stabilized on President Biden’s tax proposal. Gold's sharp up move in the last few weeks has made it vulnerable to profit-taking which may extend further if the US dollar strengthens further.
Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited
We can see some pullback from the bottom, So traders are advised to go long in small dips and traders should also focus on some important technical levels given below for the day:
August Gold closing price 48,677: Support 1 - 48400, Support 2 - 48000, Resistance 1 - 49000, Resistance 2 - 49300.
July Silver closing price 70,810: Support 1 - 70000, Support 2 - 69100, Resistance 1 - 71400, Resistance 2 - 72500.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.