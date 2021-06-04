Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat, international Spot Gold hits 2-week low

India Gold MCX August Futures trade flat on Friday with a negative bias following muted trend seen in the international spot prices which slipped to a two-week low weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in bond yields.

The dollar index jumped to a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.63%, said a Reuters report.

US Dollar jumped after upbeat U.S. economic data lifted hopes over the possible tapering of stimulus measures by the US Federal Reserve, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 48,659 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. July silver futures were trading 0.08 percent lower at Rs 70,753 a kilogram.

Gold & Silver Rates Yesterday Gold Rate in Mumbai Yesterday 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 49,240 49,240

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹48,240 48,240 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai Yesterday 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 729 729

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹72,900 72,900 View more Show

Gold and silver crashed on Thursday after upbeat U.S. ADP non-farm employment and unemployment claims data. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets.

Gold August futures contract settled at $1873.30 per troy ounce, and Silver July futures contract settled at $27.48 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets as well.

“Gold prices hit two-week lows and silver prices hit three-week lows after better than expected U.S. non-farm employment data and unexpected decline in unemployment claims,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research at Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Friday’s session and gold could test $1850 levels again while silver could also test its key support level of $27.00 per troy ounce once again,” he said.

Jain added that Gold has support at 48440-48150 and resistance at 48920-49100. “We suggest selling in gold on a rise around 48920 with a stop loss of 49150 for the target of 48440,” he said.

