Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, experts say sell silver on rise for a target of Rs 66,600

Gold was trading flat in Indian markets on March 19 tracking a muted trend in international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.01 percent at Rs 44,956 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.78 percent lower at Rs 67,218 a kilogram.

Gold and silver showed extreme volatility after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcomes on March 17. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international market.

April gold futures contract settled at $1732.50 per troy ounce and May silver contract settled at $26.35 per troy ounce. Both precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

The market opened on a positive note after the US Fed meeting outcomes but selling pressure mounted amid strength in the dollar index and rising 10-year bond yields.

The US 10-year bond yield tested the 1.75 percent mark and touched 14- month high on March 18. The rise in yields has been limiting the rally in riskier assets, say experts.

Gold & Silver Rates Mar 17, 2021 Gold Rate in Mumbai Mar 17, 2021 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 44,840 44,840

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹43,840 43,840 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai Mar 17, 2021 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 713 713

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹71,300 71,300 View more Show

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile and rising bond yields restrict further gains in both the precious metals. Gold is having support at $1,718-1,704 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,748-1,762 per troy ounce; silver is having support at $26.00-25.70 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.70-27.00 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“On MCX, gold has support at 44,770-44,580 and resistance at 45,200-45,380 levels. We will be selling on rise in the silver around 68,000 with a stop loss of 68,600 for the target of 66,600,” he said.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices tumbled on March 17 as a surge in US bond yields and a firmer dollar weighed on bullion’s appeal. Domestic gold and silver prices remained range-bound to end marginally higher.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield vaulted above 1.74 percent for the first time since January 2020, while the dollar rose 0.5 percent.

Domestic gold and silver could trade weak on March 19 morning, tracking a weak start in the overseas prices.

Technically, MCX April gold has important supports at 44,550-44,500 and resistances are at 45,130-45,320 levels. May silver contract resistances are at 68,400-69,500. Support is at 66,800-66,200 level.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head, Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading marginally lower near $1,730 after a 0.3 percent gain the previous day. Higher US bond yields, rebound in the dollar and continuing ETF outflows are weighing on gold.

However, supporting the price is Fed’s dovish monetary policy stance, mixed economic data from major economies, renewed virus concerns and increased US tensions with China as well as Russia.

Gold may witness choppy trade along with the dollar and yields, however, the Fed's dovish stance may lend some support.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.