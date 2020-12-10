Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, deploy sell-on-rally strategy

Gold was trading flat in Indian markets on December 10, tracking a muted trend in international spot prices on vaccine hopes as investors shifted from safe haven to riskier assets again.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.01 percent at Rs 49,266 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.29 percent higher at Rs 63,682 per kilogram.

Experts are of the view that investors will be better off deploying sell-on- rally approach around Rs 49,500 with a stop loss of Rs 49,770 for a target of Rs 49,000-48,920.

Gold and silver prices tumbled on December 9 amid gains in the dollar index and record outflow from gold-backed ETF in November.

February gold futures contract settled at $1,838.50 per troy ounce and March silver futures settled at $23.99 per troy ounce. Both precious metals ended weak note in the domestic markets.

The dollar index gained on December 9 and climbed above the 91-mark again. Better than expected US Jolt job openings data released on December 9 supported the dollar index.

The metals also came under pressure after the World Gold Council report on December 9 reported a record outflow from gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in November.

“The exodus from gold-backed ETFs came as the price of gold saw its worst monthly performance in four years. Covid-19 vaccine news created some hopes for global investors and they are shifting from safe haven to riskier assets again,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 49,000-48800 and resistance is placed at Rs 49500-49700 levels. Silver has a support at Rs 62,800-62,200 levels and resistance is placed at Rs 64,100-64,660 levels,” he said.

Investors should deploy a sell-on-rise strategy in gold at around Rs 49,500 with the stop loss of Rs 49,770 for a target of Rs 49,000-48,920 and in silver around Rs 64,000 with the stop loss of Rs 64,660 for the downside target of Rs 62,800 levels.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Domestic gold and silver crashed on December 9, tracking weak overseas prices. The stalemate over the US stimulus aid package and a stronger dollar weighed on prices.

Gold-backed ETFs shrank in November, ending a year-long buying spree that helped to push gold prices to record highs, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

ETFs reduced their stockpile by 107 tonnes in November, the second-biggest monthly outflow on record, the WGC said.

Domestic bullion could trade flat on December 10 morning, tracking international prices.

Technically, MCX February gold fell hard from 65-Daily Moving Average near Rs 50,150 and gave a sharp fall up to Rs 49,150. Now Rs 49,450-49,700 will act as resistance. Support is at Rs 48,900-48,600 levels.

On MCX, March silver corrected 2.5 percent from Rs 64,800 levels and prices started to trade below the 50-day Daily Moving Average near Rs 63,600. Support is at Rs 62,850-60,500 and resistance is at Rs 63,800-64,450.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading mixed near $1,840 after a sharp decline the previous day. Gold is pressured by a recovery in the US dollar and continuing progress on the vaccine front after Canada became the second nation to approve Pfizer vaccine.

Also weighing on price is the lack of ETF buyin; $1,840-1,830 might hold as good support. A break below the level might pull gold further lower. For the day, gold might be choppy, trading in the $1,830-$1,860 band.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.