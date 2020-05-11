Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; could see resistance near 45,875-46,100

India Gold June Futures fell on May 11 even though International spot prices were trading with a positive bias above $1,700 per ounce. Experts are of the view that after a sharp rally in the week gone by, the yellow metal could trade in a range where Rs 46,000 per 10 gm could act as a stiff resistance.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.14 percent at Rs 45,750 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver futures were trading 0.43 percent higher at Rs 43,479 per kg.

International Gold held above the key $1,700 per ounce level on Monday as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries kept the safe-haven metal underpinned, despite firmer equities and a stronger dollar, said a Reuters report.

The report further added that South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus on Sunday, while new infections were accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions.

“Gold held above the key $1,700 per ounce level on Monday as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries kept the safe-haven metal underpinned, despite firmer equities and a stronger dollar,” Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Major moving average such as 20, 50, 100-Days EMA are suggesting basing move can be witnessed. Overall, the trend remains positive till the time Rs 39,500 holds on a closing basis but some profit booking with volatile sessions will be seen. Flat to weak opening can be witnessed on Monday,” he said.

He further added that for the day, 45,875-46,100 will act as resistance whereas 45,650-45,450 per 10 gm are likely to act as supports.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

International bullion prices have started marginally higher this Monday morning in Asian trade. Upside remained capped as more countries moved ahead with plans to relax lockdowns intended to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot holds a resistance at $1,723 above which some upside momentum can be seen whereas $1,689 can act as support below which downside pressure could take prices to $1,670.

MCX Gold June struggle to close above 46,000 levels and gave a breakdown up to 45,755 levels indicating to consolidate with downside correction where 45,350 holds support & 46,000 will act as resistance.

Expert: Manoj Jain, an independent market expert

Gold prices are consolidating in the range of 45,300-46,550 from the last one month even in the international market it is holding crucial support of $1692 per troy ounce on a weekly closing basis.

We expect gold remain firm and expected to hold key support of $1,692/INR 45,300 on a weekly closing basis. Prices sustain above $1724 could extend rally towards $1,744-1,755 per troy ounce.

At MCX prices sustain above 45,800 could test its resistance levels of 46,300-46,550 again. At MCX prices sustain above 43,650 could test its next resistance levels of 44,000-44,900. Rs 42,500 acts as major support for silver on a weekly closing basis.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1710/oz after a 0.7% decline in the previous session. Weighing on gold is gains in the equity market amid efforts to ease virus-related restrictions and US-China efforts to continue trade talks.

Also, US non-farm payrolls data failed to surprise. However, supporting price is a rise in SPDR ETF holdings to 2013 highs.

Gold may remain choppy near $1700/oz amid increasing efforts to reopen economies however bias may be on the upside as growth concerns persist.

