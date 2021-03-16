Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; could face resistance above Rs 45100: experts

Representative Image

India Gold April MCX Futures trades flat on Tuesday but with a positive bias while Silver May futures were trading marginally in the red.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.10 percent at Rs 44,946 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.15 percent lower at Rs 67,570 a kilogram.

Gold and silver showed some strength on Monday due to short-covering and value buying at lower levels. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets.

Gold April futures contract settled at $1729.20 per troy ounce, and Silver May futures contract settled at $26.29 per troy ounce. Both precious metals settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

Global stock markets were mixed; dollar index and bond yields were steady on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. While no change in U.S. monetary policy is expected at this week's meeting, traders will be closely watching out for future outlook, suggest experts.

“We expect ahead of US FED policy meeting outcomes both the precious metals remain volatile in Tuesday’s session and it could continue to find support at lower levels. Gold has support at $1714-1700 per troy ounce and resistance at $1744-1758 per troy ounce; Silver has support at $26.00-25.80 per troy ounce and resistance at $26.60-26.88 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at 44680-44440 and resistance is placed at 45155-45330 levels. Silver has support at 67100-66600 and resistance at 68200-68800 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying on the dips in Silver around 67100 with a stop loss below 66500 on a closing basis for the target of 68500.

Trading strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1730/oz after a 0.5% gain yesterday. Gold is choppy as support from US stimulus and retreat in US bond yields from recent high is countered by general optimism about the US economy and continuing ETF outflows.

Gold may remain choppy ahead of Fed decision tomorrow; however, the general bias may be on the upside amid hopes that Fed may maintain a dovish stance.

