Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy on dips for a target of Rs 48,300

India Gold MCX April Futures are trading flat with a positive bias on February 10 tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.2 percent at Rs 48,050 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver futures were trading 0.20 percent higher at Rs 69,850 a kilogram.

Experts are of the view that precious metals could remain volatile but should be able to find support at lower levels. Gold remains supported by increased expectations of US stimulus, mixed economic data from major economies, and hopes of higher demand from China during Lunar New Year, they said.

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1841/oz after a 0.2% gain yesterday. Gold remains supported by increased expectations of US stimulus, mixed economic data from major economies, and hopes of higher demand from China during Lunar New Year,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“However, weighing on price is higher bond yields, ETF outflows and improvement in virus situation. The trend in the US dollar continues to be a key price-determining factor so any recovery in US dollar may bring a halt to gold's rise as well,” he said.

Gold and silver showed mixed trends ahead of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speech on the labour markets. Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets on Tuesday.

Gold April futures contract settled on a positive note at $1837.50 per troy ounce and the silver March futures contract settled on a weaker note at $27.40 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals also settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets.

Gold prices showed a firm trend on Tuesday amid weakness in the dollar index and a surge in Bitcoin. The dollar index slipped to two weeks lows as investors turned to riskier assets after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, suggest experts.

“Investors turned cautious on the precious metals ahead of US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's speech on the job markets which is scheduled for Wednesday. However, weakness in the dollar index and hopes of US stimulus continue to support precious metal prices,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session and continue to find support at lower levels. At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 47,750-47,500 and resistance at Rs 48,300-48,580. Silver is having support at Rs 69500-68500 and resistance at Rs 70700-71500 levels,” he said.