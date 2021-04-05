English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy on dips for a target of Rs 45,700

"We suggest buying on dips in the gold around Rs 45100 with a stop loss below Rs 44770 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 45700," said Manoj Jain

Kshitij Anand
April 05, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

India Gold June Futures are trading flat on Monday following a muted trend seen in the international spot prices as a stronger dollar and elevated US Treasury yields limited bullion's upside.

Spot gold was flat at $1,728.60 per ounce. Gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,729.50 per ounce. “Shorter-dated US Treasury yields held near 14-month peak, while the dollar was poised to extend gains against major currencies on Monday after the US Labor Department reported stronger-than-forecast jobs growth in March,” Reuters reported.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.14 percent at Rs 45,353 for 10 grams, at 09:20 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.03 percent lower at Rs 65,070 a kilogram.

Gold and Silver prices settled on a positive note in the international markets last week. Gold June futures contract settled at $1,730.45 per troy ounce and Silver May futures contract settled at $25.03 per troy ounce. Domestic markets also settled on a positive note.

Gold and silver saw good follow-through buying on Thursday after witnessing strong gains on Wednesday. Gold and silver prices were supported by the decline in the dollar index and gains in the international oil prices. The dollar index witnessed profit-taking from the higher levels after US President's $2.25 trillion plan, suggest experts.

Close

Gold & Silver Rates Mar 31, 2021

Wednesday, 31st March, 2021

Gold Rate in Mumbai Mar 31, 2021

  • 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai
    43,970
  • 10g of 22K gold in Mumbai
    42,970
View more

Wednesday, 31st March, 2021

Silver Rate in Mumbai Mar 31, 2021

  • 10g silver in Mumbai
    628
  • 1kg silver in Mumbai
    62,800
View more
Show

Related stories

Precious metals are also getting support from the rising coronavirus cases in most of the European countries and fresh lockdowns were imposed in many countries to contain the virus.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Monday’s session and continue to find support at lower levels. Gold has support at $1714-1700, while resistance at $1744-1758 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.70-24.40, while resistance is at $25.40-25.88 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We suggest buying on dips in the gold around Rs 45100 with a stop loss below Rs 44770 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 45700 and on silver around Rs 64400 with a stop loss below Rs 63600 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 65800,” he said.

Track LIVE Gold prices here

Trading Strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices rose on Thursday supported by a retreat in the dollar and U.S. bond yields. Among other precious metals, silver prices ended higher on Thursday.

Domestic gold and silver prices rose on Thursday, tracking firm overseas prices.

Domestic gold and silver prices could trade flat this Monday morning in Asian trade, tracking weak overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Gold June could hold onto supports at Rs 45300-45000 levels and Rs 45700-45950 will hold as resistance.

Technically, if MCX Silver May breaks out above Rs 65900, we could see a bullish momentum up to Rs 67000-68700 levels. Support is at Rs 63900-63000 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #gold price today #gold rate today #India Gold MCX #India Gold MCX June Futures #silver price today
first published: Apr 5, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.