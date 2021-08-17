Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat; buy for a target of 47,500

India Gold MCX October futures trade flat on Tuesday following muted trend seen in international spot prices amid a strong dollar. But a rise in Delta variant cases will offer support.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,787.90 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,788.97 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,788.40, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading 0.02 percent higher at Rs 47,234 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.23 percent higher at Rs 63,603 a kilogram.

Gold and silver extended gains on Monday on weaker than expected Chinese retail sales and industrial production data for the month of July. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets.

Gold December futures contract settled at $1789.80 per troy ounce and silver September futures contract settled at $23.79 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals were also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.

The dollar index was steady on Monday but the benchmark 10-year bond yield slipped again and also supported both the precious metals.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile but continue to hold its support levels and any decline in the prices would be an opportunity for buying at lower levels,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.

“At MCX, gold has support at 47,000-46,800 and resistance at 47,330-47,580; silver has support at 63,100-62,600 and resistance at 63900-64400 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in gold on dips around 47,050 with a stop loss of 46,800 for the target of 47,500 and in silver around 63,000 with a stop loss of 62,400 for the target of 64,400.

COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1788/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Gold is pressurized by some hawkish Fed comments, persistent strength in US equities, and continuing ETF outflows.