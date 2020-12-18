MARKET NEWS

Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat but above Rs 50,000; buy on dips

Gold is likely to remain volatile and any decline should be used as a buying opportunity. Gold has support at Rs 50,050, while resistance is placed at Rs 50,920, experts say.

Kshitij Anand
December 18, 2020 / 10:28 AM IST

Gold was trading a tad lower in Indian markets on December 18, tracking the muted trend in international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.24 percent at Rs 50,270 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.58 percent lower at Rs 67,873 per kilogram.

Experts say gold is likely to remain volatile and declines can be used as a buying opportunity. The metal has support at Rs 50,050, while resistance is at Rs 50,920.

On December 17, gold and silver extended gains after the US Federal Reserve kept key interest rates unchanged and extended its bond-buying programme to support the economy.

Precious metals also got a boost from the weakness in the dollar index, downbeat US unemployment claims and Philly Fed manufacturing data,  stimulus hopes and fear of higher global inflation next year, experts say.

The FOMC meeting that ended December 16 saw the Fed leave interest rates unchanged and this may continue well into 2023.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain firm and any decline in the prices would be a buying opportunity. Gold has support at $1,878-1,866 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,900-1,918 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, gold has support at 50,050-49,800 and the resistance is placed at 50,600-50,920 levels. Silver has support at 67,500-67,100 levels and resistance is seen at 6,9200-70,000 levels. We suggest buying on dips in both the precious metals.”

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended higher on December 17 supported by optimism about progress toward a US fiscal stimulus deal and a weaker dollar.

Tracking overseas prices, gold and silver ended higher in India as well.

Gold could start flat on December 18, tracking international prices. Technically, MCX February gold gave a breakout above the 65-Daily Moving Average at 50,000. It will continue its upside momentum up to 50,500-50,750. Support is at 50,100-49,900.

MCX March silver is trading above 68,000, which will continue its bullish momentum up to 68,800-69,400 levels. Support is at 67,500-66,300 .

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading slightly lower near $1,885/oz after gaining the previous day. A weak dollar, hopes of fiscal stimulus and Fed’s accommodative stance supported the bulls.

Progress on the vaccination front and a pause in ETF inflows capped the gains. Now that $ 1,880/oz has been breached, we expect the price to continue to trade higher but a break of $1,910 would be crucial for the bulls to keep prices higher.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
first published: Dec 18, 2020 10:28 am

