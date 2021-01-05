Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat as dollar recovers; buy on dips

Source: Reuters

India Gold MCX February futures are trading flat on Tuesday following a muted trend seen in the international spot prices as the US dollar halted its slide ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Spot gold was down to $1,938.11 per ounce, after hitting its highest since November 9 at $1,945.26 earlier in the session, while US gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,941.40, said a Reuters report.

The dual runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party controls the US Senate. A win by Democrats would make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to push policies such as boosting stimulus, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 51,405 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.49 percent higher at Rs 70,376 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices gained on Monday amid safe-haven buying due to the spread of new virus strain in the UK. Gold February futures contract settled at $1946.60 per troy ounce and silver March futures contract settled at $27.36 per troy ounce.

Gold February futures contract settled at Rs 51424 per 10 gram and Silver March futures contract settled at Rs 70,036 per one kilogram thanks to the weakness in the US dollar that hit a 2.5 years low in the forex market.

“Safe-haven demand amid the new virus strain in the UK and surging COVID-19 cases in the US, Europe and other parts of the world are also supporting the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile and any dips in the prices will be an opportunity for buying. At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 51100-50920 and resistance is placed at Rs 51770-52100 levels. Silver has support at Rs 69200-68500 and resistance at Rs 70800-71500 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in the gold on dips around Rs 51100 with a stop loss of Rs 50770 for the targets of Rs 51800 and in silver around Rs 69200 with the closing stop loss of Rs 68500 for the target of Rs 70800.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International gold and silver prices ended higher on Monday tracking the weakness in the US Dollar ahead of runoff elections for both US Senate seats from Georgia.

Domestic gold and silver ended with gains on Monday, tracking overseas prices. Prices also found support amid safe-haven appeal for the metals as tougher lockdown restrictions are expected in Britain and Japan, as COVID-19 cases mount.

Domestic bullion could trade flat this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices. Technically, MCX Gold February has given a breakout above Falling Channel formation and is trading above Rs 51000 levels. Resistance is at Rs 51650-51900 levels. Support is at Rs 51050-50900 levels.

MCX Silver March has given a breakout above Rs 69000 levels indicating a positive momentum up to Rs 70600-72700 levels. Support is at Rs 69000-68200 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades about 0.3% lower near $1941/oz after a sharp 2.7% gain yesterday. Gold eased as the US dollar index recovered from April 2018 lows on the back of safe haven buying. Position squaring ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia also weighed on price.

However, supporting price is sharp ETF inflows, worsening virus situation and hopes of continuing stimulus measures. Gold rallied sharply yesterday and closed above $1900/oz and hopes of stimulus measures have paved the way for more gains.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.