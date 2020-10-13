Gold price today: Yellow metal trades below Rs 51,000; Silver falls over 1%

India Gold December MCX Futures were trading below the crucial level of Rs 51,000 per 10 gm on Tuesday tracking a muted trend seen in the international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading lower by 0.60 percent at Rs 50,800 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 62,221 per kg.

Experts are of the view that both precious metal could remain volatile but should be able to hold on to crucial support levels. Gold may find support near Rs 50,750-50,800 levels.

Gold and silver settled on a slightly weaker note in the international markets on Monday. Gold settled at $1928.90 per troy ounce while silver settled at $25.27 per troy ounce.

Due to the weakness in the rupee both the precious metals were settled on a positive note in the domestic market. Gold settled at 51,107 per 10 gram while silver settled at 63,098 per one kilogram.

Both the precious metals face resistance at higher levels in the international markets amid a rebound in the dollar index and delay in passing a second stimulus from the house in the United States, suggest experts.

“Rising coronavirus cases in the European Union and UK and new travel restrictions in various countries are supporting safe-haven buying in both the precious metals. China is also taking measures to restrict further gains in the Yuan which is trading at 1.5 years high against the US dollar and restricts some gains in the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile and continue to hold key support levels of $1900 per troy ounce and $24.40 per troy ounce respectively. Gold is having support at $1918-1904 per troy ounce and resistance at $1940-1955 per troy ounce,” he said.

Jain further added that Gold has support at 50920-50800 and resistance is seen at 51330-51500 levels. “At MCX, silver is having support at 62500-61800 and resistance at 63800-64500 levels. We expect both side moves in the precious metals in today's session,” he added.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities