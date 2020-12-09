Gold price today: Yellow metal trades below 50K; support seen at Rs 49,660

Gold prices in India slipped below Rs 50,000 per 10 gm on December 9 on a muted trend in international spot prices that eased from a two-week high as encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news dimmed its safe-haven appeal.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.63 percent at Rs 49,495 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 64,326 per kilogram.

Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race for its coronavirus vaccine emergency approval in the United States after the drug regulator released documents that raised no new issues about its safety or efficacy, a Reuters report said.

Experts say the precious metal is likely to remain volatile but any dips towards the support level of Rs 49,800-49,660 should be considered a buying opportunity.

Gold and silver prices remained mixed on December 8. Gold extended gains and reached a three -week high. Gold prices gained for the fifth time in the last six trading sessions in international markets amid weakness in the dollar index and hopes of a second stimulus in the United States.

February gold futures contract settled at $1,874.90 per troy ounce and March silver contract at $24.74 per troy ounce.

Both metals settled on a mixed note in domestic markets as well. February gold futures contract settled at Rs 50,109 per 10 gram while March silver settled at Rs 65,192 per kilogram.

The dollar index stayed below the 91-mark and supported gold. The US Congress is also pursuing a coronavirus relief package and there were hopes of both the parties agreeing to the bill, experts say.

“US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she supported including another round of $1,200 direct payments for Americans in a fresh package of coronavirus relief under discussion in Congress,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect gold and silver to remain trade steady and continue to get support at lower levels. Gold has support at $1,858-1840 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,884-1,900. Silver has support at $24.40-24.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.00-25.20.”

Jain added that at MCX, gold has support at Rs 49,800-49,660 and resistance at Rs 50,350-50,600 levels. Any dip in the prices towards support levels would be a buying opportunity.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold rose on December 8 supported by expectations of fresh fiscal stimulus in the US. Silver ended marginally in the red. Domestic gold and silver ended mixed, tracking overseas prices. The dollar remained subdued and lent support.

Domestic bullion could trade flat-to-marginally lower on December 9 morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX February gold is trading near 65-Daily Moving Average, which is near Rs 50,150, where 50,150-50,300 levels act as resistance. Support is at Rs 49,800-49,600.

MCX March silver is trading above its 100-Daily Moving Average at Rs 64,370 and above it, the metal can see a bullish momentum up to Rs 66,470-67,900. Support is at Rs 64,200-63,000 levels.

