Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 51,500; may face resistance near 51,800

Gold prices were up in India on September 14 following the positive trend in the international spot prices, with investors waiting for US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading higher by 0.40 percent at Rs 51,525 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 68,288 per kg.

Last week, gold and silver prices rebounded from their lows and settled on a positive note. Gold gained 0.72 percent and settled at $1948.25 per troy ounce and silver was up 0.74 percent at $26.91 per troy ounce.

On MCX, too, both the metals settled on a positive note. Gold gained 1 percent to end at Rs 51,319 per 10 gram and silver was at Rs 67,918 per kilogram, up nearly 1 percent.

During the week, the European Central Bank kept key interest rates unchanged at 0.00 percent and there was no clarity on further stimulus from the ECB president in her press conference.

Experts are of the view that both gold and silver will likely remain volatile. The next big resistance gold can face is at around Rs 51,800 while on the downside, crucial support is placed at Rs 50,920.

“Ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates and outlook on the economy, this week will give further directions to the dollar index and precious metals. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and expected to hold key support levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is having support at $1,922-1,910 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,972-1,984 per troy ounce. On MCX, gold has support near 50,920-50,650 and resistance is placed at 51,520-51,800 levels,” he said.

Jain further added that silver has support at $26.20-25.80 per troy ounce and resistance at $27.40-28.00 per troy ounce. On MCX, silver has support at Rs 66,750-65,900 and resistance at Rs 68,800-69,500 levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices fell on September 11 on the lack of further stimulus from the ECB and the US government.

However, prices gained for the first time in four weeks supported by the safe- haven appeal for the metals on concerns over an economic recovery. Prices continued to consolidate ahead of the US Fed meeting on September 15-16.

Domestic bullion could trade flat-to-higher on September 14 morning, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices. Prices could consolidate ahead of the Fed meeting.

Technically, MCX October gold has given a bearish session with a close below 51,300 indicating a bearish breadth in the counter. However, 51550-51700 could act as a hurdle for further upside. It could trade in the 50,900-51,400 range.

MCX December silver contract closed below 68,000, which could be a negative breath in a counter. However, below 68,000, silver will continue to remain sideways to marginal downside momentum up to 67300-66000.

Hareesh V Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services

Gold continues to witness choppy trade on optimism that the pandemic may be under control soon and this may hit the demand for safe commodities like gold. However, the performance of the dollar, hopes of fresh stimulus measures and US-China trade worries continue to influence the yellow metal.

Technical Outlook (London spot): A range-bound trade inside $1,880-1,975 an ounce is expected initially and a break on any of the sides will suggest a fresh direction to the commodity.

