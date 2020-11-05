Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 51,000, silver up 1%

Gold was trading comfortably above the Rs 51,000 per 10 gm and silver was up by about 1 percent, tracking the positive trend in international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.70 percent at Rs 51,178 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 1 percent higher at Rs 61,995 per kg.

Gold was trading flat after early US election results suggested a lead for Democrat contender Joe Biden, even as the possibility of a contested result remained, said a Reuters report.

Gold and silver showed rollers coaster moves the previous day to settle on a weaker note. Both the precious metals plunged amid the late-night swing in favour of Biden.

Uncertainty over US Presidential election results and very high volatility in the dollar index keeps both the precious metals volatile on November 4, experts said. Gold settled at $1896.20 per troy ounce while silver settled at $23.89 per troy ounce.

“Big swings in the dollar index kept both the precious metals volatile. The dollar index gained in early trading sessions and pushed both the precious metals lower. However, it slipped again in the late evening session and supported both the precious metals at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

Domestic markets also ended on a weaker note. Gold settled at Rs 50,820 per 10 gram while silver settled at Rs 61,389 per one kilogram.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile on Thursday (November 5) and lower levels support is expected again. At MCX, Gold has support at 50600-50440 and resistance at 51050-51220,” Jain said.

He added that silver has support at 60,800-60,500 levels and resistance at 61,800-62,500 levels. He favoured a buy-on-dip strategy in both the precious metals.

Track live gold price here

Trading strategies

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading modestly higher near $1,907/oz after a 0.7 percent decline the previous day. Gold traded higher as the possibility of a contested election in the US increased the safe-haven appeal.

Mixed US economic data, rising virus cases and hopes of additional stimulus measures also lent support. However, ETF outflows and a firm dollar weighed on prices.

Gold may witness choppy trade until US elections results are clear but general bias may be on the upside on hopes of additional measures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

The dollar rose amid bets that the Democrats will be unable to take control of the US Senate, dashing hopes for a larger US coronavirus stimulus. Counting is going on but Biden is tipped to win the election even as the possibility of a contested result remained.

Domestic bullion could trade flat, tracking a subdued start in the overseas prices. Technically, MCX December gold gave a sharp fall from 51,450 which held resistance to its previous peak.

It could see downside pressure as it started to trade below Rs 50,900 levels, however, resistance is near 51,050-51,280 levels. Support is at 50,700-50,450 levels.

MCX December silver ended on a negative note where it started to trade below Rs 62,000 levels with 2 percent loss indicating sideways momentum in the counter. Resistance is at 62,100-62,890 levels and support at 60,500-59,400.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.