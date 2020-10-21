Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 51,000, next resistance seen at 51,300

Gold was trading higher in Indian markets on October 21, tracking a positive trend seen in international spot prices supported by a softer dollar and growing hopes of a new US coronavirus relief package ahead of the November elections.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.28 percent at Rs 51,051 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.60 percent higher at Rs 63,500 per kg.

The White House and Democrats in the US Congress moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus aid as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his Republican Party, a Reuters report said.

On the domestic front, Gold prices were trading comfortably above Rs 51,000 per 10 gm. As long as they hold above the crucial support of Rs 50,550, the upside momentum is likely to continue and the next resistance is placed at Rs 51,300, experts said.

Gold and silver extend gained on October 20 amid weakness in the dollar index and US stimulus hopes. Gold settled at $1915.40 per troy ounce and silver at $24.98 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic market. Gold settled at 50,910 per 10 gram and silver at 63,124 per kilogram.

The market also rose amid hopes that the Trump administration and Congress can come to an agreement on the COVID-19 relief package. The looming deadline for passing the package also supported the metals, experts said.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in today's session and if the relief package is passed by the US House, the dollar index could show further weakness in the coming sessions and could support prices of both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

On MCX, gold is expected to hold key support of 50,550 per 10 gram on a closing basis. If prices continue to sustain above 50,800, it could retest 51,050-51,100.