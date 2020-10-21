Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 51,000, next resistance seen at 51,300

Gold was trading comfortably above Rs 51,000 per 10 gm and as long as it holds above the crucial support of Rs 50,550, the upside momentum is likely to continue.
Gold was trading higher in Indian markets on October 21, tracking a positive trend seen in international spot prices supported by a softer dollar and growing hopes of a new US coronavirus relief package ahead of the November elections.
On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold contracts were trading higher by 0.28 percent at Rs 51,051 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. December silver futures were trading 0.60 percent higher at Rs 63,500 per kg.
The White House and Democrats in the US Congress moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus aid as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his Republican Party, a Reuters report said.
On the domestic front, Gold prices were trading comfortably above Rs 51,000 per 10 gm. As long as they hold above the crucial support of Rs 50,550, the upside momentum is likely to continue and the next resistance is placed at Rs 51,300, experts said.
Gold and silver extend gained on October 20 amid weakness in the dollar index and US stimulus hopes. Gold settled at $1915.40 per troy ounce and silver at $24.98 per troy ounce.
Both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic market. Gold settled at 50,910 per 10 gram and silver at 63,124 per kilogram.
The market also rose amid hopes that the Trump administration and Congress can come to an agreement on the COVID-19 relief package. The looming deadline for passing the package also supported the metals, experts said.
“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in today's session and if the relief package is passed by the US House, the dollar index could show further weakness in the coming sessions and could support prices of both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.
On MCX, gold is expected to hold key support of 50,550 per 10 gram on a closing basis. If prices continue to sustain above 50,800, it could retest 51,050-51,100.
Silver has support at 62,000 and expected to be hold on a closing basis. Jain said if silver sustains above Rs 63,200, then it could extend the gains towards 64,000-64,500 again. "We suggest buying gold above 50,800 and silver above 63,200 level," he said.
Trading strategy
Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
International bullion prices edged higher on October 20 as the dollar weakened and hopes grew of a coronavirus package.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continued to narrow their differences on the stimulus package, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said. The dollar index fell against its rivals to its lowest since September and lent support.
Domestic bullion could trade with gains on October 21, tracking a positive start in the overseas prices.
Technically, MCX December gold gave a positive close above 65-Daily Moving Average at around 50,750, indicating positive momentum where 51,150-51,300 will hold resistance and support is at 50,700-50,450.
MCX December silver is trading in Rising Channel formation where it has given breakout from past consolidation. Moreover, it ended giving a close above 63,000 which signifies an upside movement of up to 63,700-64,300 .Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1922/oz after a 0.2 percent gain the previous day. Gold is supported by a weaker dollar and increasing uncertainty about the global economy amid rising virus cases and mixed economic data.
Mixed ETF activity, however, shows weaker investor interest. Gold remains bound in the $1880-1935 range and either side break will give more clarity.
Choppy trade is likely until there is more clarity on the US stimulus but general bias may be on the upside as concerns about the American economy weigh on the dollar.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.