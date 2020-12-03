Gold price today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 49,200, may face resistance near 49,330

Gold has support at Rs 48,720-48,550 and resistance is placed at Rs 49,155-49,330. Silver has support at Rs 62,800-62,300 and resistance at Rs 63,800-64,500.

Source: Reuters

Gold rose above Rs 49,200 per 10 gm on December 3 in Indian markets tracking a positive trend in international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.60 percent at Rs 49,241 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 63,631 per kilogram.

Experts are of the view that any dips in the yellow metal will be an opportunity to buy. The next resistance level is seen at Rs 49,330, while support is at Rs 48,720.

Gold extended gains and crossed $1,830 per troy ounce in the international markets. Gold and silver futures contracts had settled mixed the previous day.

Gold February futures contract on the Comex division settled at $1830.20 per troy ounce, while March silver futures contracts settled at $24.08 per troy ounce.

Both the precious metals ended on a positive note in domestic markets. February gold futures contracts settled at Rs 48,947, while March silver contracts settled at Rs 63,325 per kilogram.

Gold offsets November month’s losses and crossed $,1830-mark again in the international market amid renewed emphasis on the second stimulus package in the United States pushed by President-elect Joe Biden and weakness in the dollar index, experts say.

“A new stimulus package would be somewhat bullish for the precious metals, on the notions that the new influx of cash in the financial system could increase inflation. The dollar index also plunged on the worries of rising inflation and supported both precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect gold and silver prices to remain firm amid hopes of a second US stimulus and weakness in the dollar index and any dips in the prices would be an opportunity for buying. Gold has support at $1,814-1,800 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,844-1,858,” he said.

Silver has support at $23.80-23.55 and resistance at $24.44-24.70. “On MCX, gold has support at Rs 48,720-48,550 and resistance is placed at Rs 49,155-49,330. Silver has support at Rs 62,800-62,300 and resistance at Rs 63,800-64,500,” he said.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot and Comex gold and silver futures rose on December 2, supported by prospects of a US stimulus and a weak Dollar. Domestic gold and silver, too, rose, tracking firm overseas prices.

Domestic bullion could trade flat on December 3 morning. Technically, MCX February gold gave a breakout above 200-DMA at 48,400, indicating upside momentum.

Above Rs 48,350, gold will continue its bullish momentum up to 49,150-49,400. However, below Rs 48,700 could see prices test Rs 48,480-47,200 levels.

MCX March silver could not sustain above Rs 64,000 but above Rs 63,000 levels indicate positive momentum up to 64,200-65,300 levels. Support is at Rs 62,400-61,600.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.