Gold price today: Yellow metal trade higher, buy for a target of Rs 50,900

Source: Reuters

Gold was trading higher in the Indian market on January 7 despite a muted trend in international spot prices as a rise in treasury yields eclipsed support from a Democrat sweep in Georgia Senate runoffs that boosted hopes for more stimulus.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading higher by 0.48 percent at Rs 50,750 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 69,593 a kilogram.

Increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold, the 10-year US Treasury yield remained firm after rising above 1 percent for the first time since March on January 6, a Reuters report said.

Experts are of the view that investors can look at buying the dip for the target of Rs 50,900 per 10 gm on gold and for silver resistance is seen at Rs 71,000.

Gold and silver plunged on January 6 amid a rebound in the dollar index from its lows following the Democrats' win in Georgia. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets.

February gold futures contracts settled at $1,908.60 a troy ounce, while March silver futures settled at $27.04 a troy ounce. Both the metals ended weaker in the domestic markets as well.

Gold and silver futures prices were sharply lower in midday US trading due to profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders after gold hit a two-month high overnight and silver scored a four-month high, said experts.

"After Democrats win in Georgia, dollar index rebound from its 2.5 years low and pushed both the precious metals lower. However, downbeat US job reports supported prices of both the precious metals at lower levels,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals to find support at lower levels and show some rebound in today’s session. On MCX, gold has support at 50,250-50,000 and resistance at 50800-51,000 levels. Silver has support at 68,800-68,400 and resistance at 70,200-71,100 levels,” he said.

Jain suggested buying gold at around Rs 50,330 with the stop loss of Rs 49,980 for the target of Rs 50,900 and silver at around Rs 68,800 with the strict stop loss of R 68,000 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 71,000.

Trading Strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold was trading 0.6 percent higher near $1,920/oz after declining 2.3 percent the previous day. Gold was trading higher as a Democrat win in the US Senate has boosted market expectations of additional stimulus.

The US Fed’s cautious tone on the US economy and disappointing ADP jobs report added to expectations of more stimulus measures. However, weighing on price is the rise in US 10-year bond yield to March highs and progress on the vaccine front with the EU approving the Moderna vaccine.

Gold may witness choppy trade as it struggles to build momentum above $1,900, however, the general trend remains positive due to a weaker dollar.

