Gold price today: Yellow metal trade flat; all eyes on ECB meeting

Gold was trading flat in India on September 10 morning following a muted trend in the international spot prices that were holding steady near one-week high as the US dollar weakened ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading lower by 0.4 percent at Rs 51,150 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading nearly 1 percent lower at Rs 67,948 per kg.

“The market is expecting further stimulus from the ECB and the euro gained against the US dollar on stimulus hopes. The dollar index also slipped amid rebound in US equities after better than expected US JOLT job openings data,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

The dollar index fell from a four-week high against its rivals making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, said a Reuters report. Spot gold was little changed at $1,946.10 per ounce, after hitting its best level since September 3 at $1,950.51 on September 9.

Experts are of the view that both gold and silver are likely to remain volatile ahead of the ECB meeting. News about further stimulus could support the yellow metal at lower levels, hence buy on dips strategy will work.

Gold and silver rebounded from their lows and settled on a positive note in the international markets on September 9. The US Dollar index slipped from its highs amid gains in the euro ahead of the ECB meeting.

Gold settled at $1954.70 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.59 percent and silver at $27.08 per troy ounce, gaining 0.33 percent.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 51,100-50,800 and resistance at 51,700-51,920, Jain said. Silver has support at Rs 68,000-67,500 and resistance is placed at Rs 69,000-69,550 levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices rebounded on September 9 as the US dollar fell ahead of a key ECB meeting.