Gold price today: Yellow metal trade below 49K; buy for a target of Rs 49,300

India Gold MCX February futures trade with a negative bias on Tuesday tracking muted trend seen in the international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.11 percent at Rs 48,838 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 65,728 a kilogram.

Experts are of the view that investors can look at buying the precious metals on dips towards Rs 48,800 for an upside target of Rs 49,300 levels.

Gold and silver traded steady in the international markets on Monday and settled on a slightly positive note. Gold February futures contract settled at $1829.90 per troy ounce and Silver March futures contract settled at $24.866 per troy.

Due to weakness in the rupee both the precious metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets. Gold February futures contract were settled at Rs 48894 per 10 gram and Silver March futures contract settled at Rs 65429 per one kilogram.

Despite gains in the dollar index both the precious metals traded steady in the International markets. The U.S. markets were closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. day in America.

Gold and silver prices slipped in the last two weeks but it gets support at lower levels after downbeat U.S. unemployment claims and retail sales data released last week, and also in anticipation of higher U.S. stimulus announced by President-elect Joe Biden last week, suggest experts.

“The new stimulus plan is anticipated to yield a downward pressure on the US dollar but might also support gold and silver prices. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile and expected to hold lower levels of support,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has a support at Rs 48750-48550 and resistance at Rs 49155-49330 levels and silver is having support at Rs 64800-64400 levels and resistance at Rs 66100-66600 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in the gold around Rs 48800 with the stop loss of Rs 48550 for the target of Rs 49300 and in the silver around Rs 65000 with the stop loss of Rs 64400 for the target of Rs 66200.

Trading strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1840/oz after a 0.3% decline last week. Gold inched up as the US dollar index eased a bit after recent gains. Also supporting price is rising virus cases, increased US-China tensions, mixed economic data from major economies, and prospect of higher US stimulus.

However, weighing on price is progress on the vaccine front and weaker investor interest. Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess policy implication under the new Biden administration however the bias may be on the upside amid hopes of continuing stimulus measures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Domestic gold and silver ended higher on Monday, tracking overseas prices. The U.S. Comex futures were shut on account of the holiday.

The U.S. dollar strengthened for a third consecutive day on Monday to a four-week high and capped further upside.

Domestic bullion could trade marginally higher this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX Gold February could see a consolidation below 49000 levels where support is at Rs 48650-48400 levels. Resistance at Rs 48950-49200 levels.

MCX Silver March above Rs 65000 levels will continue its bullish momentum up to Rs 66100-67000 levels. Support is at Rs 64600-63900 levels.

