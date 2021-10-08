Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile, may stay rangebound with positive bias

Gold was holding firm in Indian markets on October 8 on steady global cues as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report that is considered key to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper timeline.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were up 0.15 percent to Rs 46,897 for 10 grams at 9.21 am. December silver futures were down 0.42 percent to Rs 61,000 a kilogram.

Gold rose Rs 73 to Rs 46,918 for 10 gram the previous day on dollar weakness and subdued global cues. The precious metal has been trading in a narrow band amid a lack of fresh trigger as investors await US jobs report which will provide further cues on the Fed’s tapering timeline.

Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, translating into increased opportunity costs of holding bullion that pays no interest.

The dollar index remained down despite better unemployment data. However, the US 10-year bond yield rose to 1.56 percent levels. Improvement in the jobs data may put pressure on precious metals and support the risky assets.

Gold has resistance at Rs 47,000 and if fails to break it ahead of the non-farm payroll data, prices may test the support level of Rs 46,500, said Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart.

However, a rebound in crude prices after correction may support gold at lower levels again. Silver has support at Rs 60,300 and resistance at Rs 61,700, Chauhan said

Trading Strategy

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor

Gold was trading mildly negative ahead of the US employment report, with the market participants are expecting non-farm job numbers at 5,00,000.

Rally in the global equity market, dollar strength, higher yields and major crypto upticks were dragging the precious metal down.

The outlook for October 8 is positive and rangebound opening is expected but higher volatility in bullion prices is likely in the immediate aftermath of the US job report.

Market participants are advised to limit their trading position and follow these pivotal levels:

Key level for December gold contract–Rs 46,835Buy zone above–Rs 46,850 for the target of Rs 47,000-47,250

Sell zone below– Rs 46,815 for the target of Rs 46,637-46,300

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research, ShareIndia

Gold closed on a slightly negative note on October 7. On MCX, gold may remain range bound between Rs 46,600 and Rs 46,900 with a bias towards buying side.

Buy zone above- Rs 46,900 for the target of Rs 47,250

Sell zone below- Rs 46,600 for the target of Rs 46,400

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Gold and silver moved mixed on October 7. On MCX, December gold contracts closed down by 0.17 percent at Rs 46,827 for 10 grams, while December silver futures closed at Rs 61,258 a kilogram, 0.28 percent up.

We saw follow-up buying in gold and silver at lower levels, with both metals forming a bottom. The momentum indicator RSI is also pointing to the same and creating a strong positive divergence on the daily chart.

Traders are advised to create fresh long positions in gold and silver on small dips near given support. Traders should focus on these important technical levels.

December gold closing price-Rs 46,827 | Support 1-Rs 46,650 | Support 2- Rs 46,450 | Resistance 1- Rs 47,000 and Resistance 2-47,250.

December silver closing price-Rs 61,258 | Support 1- Rs 60,700 | Support 2-Rs 60,000 | Resistance 1- Rs 61,770 and Resistance 2- Rs 62,500.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver traded steady on October 7 despite strength in the dollar index and a decline in the unemployment claims in the US. Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note in the international markets. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile ahead of the US non-farm employment report.

Gold is expected to hold $1,750 a troy ounce on a closing basis. It has support at $1,750-1,738 and resistance at $1,770-1,784, while silver has support at $22.40-22.20 a troy ounce and resistance at $22.88-23.10.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 46,660-46,500 and resistance at Rs 46,990-47,155, while silver has support at Rs 61,000-60,620 and resistance at Rs 61,600-62,000. We suggest buying silver at around Rs 61,000 with a stop loss of Rs 60,600 for the target of Rs 61,800.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.