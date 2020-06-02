App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal steady; crucial support placed at Rs 46,800

Experts are of the view that as long as the yellow metal trades above Rs 47150, the gains could extend towards 47330-47500 levels per 10 gm. Crucial support for Gold is still placed at Rs 46,800.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold August Futures trade in a range on June 2 tracking muted trend seen in the international spot prices as protests in the United States, Sino-US tensions, and a weaker dollar limited losses.

In a sign that the worst of the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic might be over, US manufacturing activity ticked up slightly from an 11-year low, Reuters reported.

On MCX, June gold August contracts were trading higher by 0.05 percent at Rs 47,162 per 10 gram at 10:00 hours.

Gold settled on a flattish note while silver holds the gain on Monday in the international market. Gold August future settled at $1750.30 per troy ounce and silver settled at $18.83 per troy ounce. At MCX, Gold prices settled around 47,100, and silver settled above 50,500 levels.

Experts are of the view that as long as the yellow metal trades above Rs 47,150, the gains could extend towards 47,330-47,500 levels per 10 gm. Crucial support for gold is still placed at Rs 46,800.

“Gold and silver prices traded in a range and get support at lower levels due to protest in the US, weakness in the dollar index, and US-China tensions. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in Tuesday's session due to violence and protest in the US,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold prices are expected to hold support levels of 46,800 and if it sustains above 47,150 could extend the gains towards 47,330-47,500 levels,” he said.

Jain further added that Silver is expected to hold the support level of 49,500 and if it sustains above 50,500 levels could extend the gains towards 51,100-51,700 levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

Gold and silver rose on Monday supported by increasing friction between Washington and Beijing and unrest in the United States over racism.

China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of major US farm products after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong.

However, prices have started on the back foot this Tuesday morning as investors look past the unrest in the US and tensions between the US and China and were focused on the re-opening of several economies.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot started on a positive note but did not sustain near $1,744-$1,745 levels. A breakout above $1,746 is awaited for further upside movement. Downside $1,725 will hold support.

MCX Gold August contract had a volatile session where prices started on a positive note but were unable to sustain and slipped near 46,800 levels.

However, it recovered during the last session and gave a closed above 47,000 levels indicating to continue its bullish momentum. Prices are likely to trade in a range of 46,700-47,300 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades in a narrow range near $1,750/oz after a 0.1 percent decline yesterday. Gold is choppy as support from US-China tensions, geopolitical tensions in the US and Hong Kong, mixed economic data from major economies, weaker US dollar, and ETF inflows are countered by relative stability in equity markets.

Gold may struggle to build on the gains unless we see a correction in equity markets hence fresh buying should be avoided at current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:41 am

