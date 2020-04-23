Gold price today: Yellow metal steady, could witness selling around 46,500

India Gold June futures on April 23 were trading steady despite muted trend seen in the international spot price. Experts feel that there could be some selling pressure around 46,500 levels per 10 gm, and on the downside 45,900 is likely to lend support.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.58 percent at Rs 46,437 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver futures were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 42,240 per kg.

Gold prices gained more than 2 percent in the international market on Wednesday and tested the crucial resistance of $1730 per troy ounce. At MCX, Gold prices tested the resistance of Rs 46,100 per 10 gm.

“We expect gold prices remain volatile in today's session and $1745 act as major resistance for gold and only prices sustain above this level could show further strength towards $1766-1780,” Manoj Jain, an independent market expert told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, 46500 is a crucial resistance for gold and only prices sustain above these levels could test 46800-47000 levels. 46100 act as major support and prices slipped below could test support levels of 45920-45770 again,” he said.

Trading Strategy:

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

Bullion surged higher on Wednesday and extended gains this Thursday morning on expectations for more fiscal and monetary stimulus measures amid massive economic damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technically, LBMA Gold spot traded on a bullish note & prices jump above $1700 levels with an increase in volume activity indicating a bullish momentum to continue up to $1728-$1742 levels support hold at $1690 levels.

MCX Gold June has sustained above 46000 levels which could move up to 46420-46670 levels where 45900 will hold support.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities Ltd

International Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, after a sharp rise in the previous session, as equities regained some footing and the dollar firmed, although hopes for more global economic stimulus measures underpinned bullion.

On the daily chart, MCX Gold prices were trading steady after a sharp rise in the previous session, as equities regained some footing and the dollar firmed, although hopes for more global economic stimulus measures underpinned bullion.

Major moving average 20, 50, 100-Days EMA are suggesting basing move can be witnessed after corrections. Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39500 holds on a closing basis but volatile sessions will be seen with some profit booking on rises. For the day, 46350-46675 will act as a resistance whereas 46150-45850 as supports.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1740/oz after a 3% rally yesterday. Gold has benefitted from increased geopolitical tensions between US and Iran, rebound in crude oil price, continuing ETF inflows and hopes of additional stimulus measures. General strength in US dollar index has however limited upside. Gold has gained sharply but is yet to sustain above the $1750/oz level and with general strength in US dollar and gains in equity, a corrective dip cannot be ruled out.”

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.