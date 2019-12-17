Gold price today: Yellow metal steady as US-China trade uncertainty persists

India Gold February futures were trading flat but with a positive bias on December 17 as differing views of Chinese and US officials on the interim trade deal announced last week kept investors on the sidelines.

The "Phase One" trade deal has been "absolutely completed", a top White House advisor said on Monday, adding that US exports to China will double under the agreement, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 19, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 37,890 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.

Gold and Silver prices traded rangebound on Monday. Prices gained in early trading session but after neutral US manufacturing data, some profit-taking was seen from higher levels.

Spot Gold in the international market settled at $1,476 and silver settled at $17 per troy ounce. In the domestic market, Gold closed near the support level of 37,800, while Silver ended near the support level of 44,300.

Experts are of the view that the trend remains weak and there could be another round of short selling in case Gold starts trading below its important support placed at 37,500. In the short term, immediate support is seen at 37,920-38,000 levels.

We expect both the precious metals to trade in a range and continue to get support at lower levels. Gold is expected to trade in the range of 37,660-37,970 and silver is expected to trade in the range of 44,000-44,700.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi | Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold witnessed flat to positive moves on the back of official trade details yet to out in numbers by both US & China although the sentiments are positive still numbers are yet to out on products of cuts on tariffs keeping gold buyer still optimistic.

If the prices start trading below the important support of 37,500 constantly, then we see another leg of short selling which can take prices to 37,000 to 36,750 in the short term time. For Tuesday, 37920-38000 will act as resistance whereas 37,825-37,745 as supports.