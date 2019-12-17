App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal steady as US-China trade uncertainty persists

Experts are of the view that the trend remains weak and there could be another round of short selling in case Gold starts trading below its important support placed at 37,500.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold February futures were trading flat but with a positive bias on December 17 as differing views of Chinese and US officials on the interim trade deal announced last week kept investors on the sidelines.

The "Phase One" trade deal has been "absolutely completed", a top White House advisor said on Monday, adding that US exports to China will double under the agreement, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 19, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 37,890 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.

Gold and Silver prices traded rangebound on Monday. Prices gained in early trading session but after neutral US manufacturing data, some profit-taking was seen from higher levels.

Spot Gold in the international market settled at $1,476 and silver settled at $17 per troy ounce. In the domestic market, Gold closed near the support level of 37,800, while Silver ended near the support level of 44,300.

Experts are of the view that the trend remains weak and there could be another round of short selling in case Gold starts trading below its important support placed at 37,500. In the short term, immediate support is seen at 37,920-38,000 levels.

Track live Gold price here

Trading strategy:

Expert: Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities

We expect both the precious metals to trade in a range and continue to get support at lower levels. Gold is expected to trade in the range of 37,660-37,970 and silver is expected to trade in the range of 44,000-44,700.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi | Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, Gold witnessed flat to positive moves on the back of official trade details yet to out in numbers by both US & China although the sentiments are positive still numbers are yet to out on products of cuts on tariffs keeping gold buyer still optimistic.

If the prices start trading below the important support of 37,500 constantly, then we see another leg of short selling which can take prices to 37,000 to 36,750 in the short term time. For Tuesday, 37920-38000 will act as resistance whereas 37,825-37,745 as supports.


Expert: Pritam Kumar Patnaik, Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities

MCX Gold February has managed to show recovery in last 2 sessions on back of relief rally witnessed in LBMA Gold prices and depreciation in INR.LBMA Gold has arrived at the resistance zone and hence price action from hereon will be an important. On the downside $1465 as support and on upside $1485 will act as resistance.

The above daily chart of MCX Gold suggests that prices are testing the mid-Bollinger bands. It is only on move above 38200 levels that will continue the uptrend.

Intraday strategy: MCX Gold February can be sold in the range of 37,900-37,930 with 38,020 as a stop loss, and a target of 37,750 levels.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:53 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate today #India February Futures #India gold futures #silver price today #silver rate today

