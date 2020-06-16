Gold price today: Yellow metal steady as equities rise; resistance likely at 47,300

India Gold August Futures were trading flat but with a positive bias on June 16 tracking muted trend in international spot prices amid rally in equity markets.

The US Fed on June 15 announced tweaks to its bond-buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all US corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria, said a Reuters report.

Gold and silver prices slipped in the morning session in the international market on June 16 but after Fed indicated to buy corporate bonds, dollar index slipped again and supported precious metal at lower levels.

The gold future contract settled at $1727 per troy ounce and silver future also settled at $17.40 per troy ounce on Monday. At MCX, Gold and silver settled on a negative note with a loss of around 0.50 percent.

However, gold settled above 47000 levels and silver also closed above 47200 levels on Monday. The trend is likely to remain sideways. On the upside, the yellow metal is likely to face resistance around 47300 while Rs 46,550 per 10 gm is likely to act as support.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile due to extreme volatility in global financial markets. Fear of second wave of coronavirus and volatility in global equities will keep both the precious metals volatile,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is expected to face resistance at $1733-1745 per troy ounce /INR 47330-47500 levels. $1700/INR 46650 act as a major support level on a closing basis. Silver is expected to face resistance around $17.70-17.85 per troy ounce / INR 47800-48100 levels. $17.20/INR 46500 act as a major support on a closing basis for silver,” he said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.25 percent at Rs 47,145 per 10 gram at 1000 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 47,655 per kg.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Dollar gave up all the gains after the Fed’s announcement yesterday. The Federal Reserve said it will start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility (SMCCF).

Safe-haven demand due to rising cases of COVID-19 globally limited downside in prices.

International bullion prices have started marginally higher this Tuesday morning in Asian trade tracking weakness in the US Dollar, but rebounding stocks could keep upside limited.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot did not break below $1700 level from where prices push above $1720 levels. However, resistance is holding at $1733-$1740 levels and support at $1708 level.

MCX Gold August contract has bounced from the strong support of 46550 levels giving a close above 47000 levels signifies about a positive trend to continue at lower levels. However, 47300-47500 will act as resistance.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades up by 0.5% near $1735/oz after a 0.6% decline yesterday. Gold has inched up amid choppy US dollar, worries about the second wave of infection, mixed economic data from major economies and continuing stimulus measures by central banks and governments.

Stability in equity markets has however kept a check on the upside. Gold may remain choppy within a recent trading range of $1680-1750/oz as market players assess the feasibility of re-imposition of lockdown if virus cases continue to surge.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.