Gold price today: Yellow metal steady amid caution over US-China trade deal

Gold futures were moderately lower in the early trade on November 22 amid a report of China's efforts to smooth the way for trade talks with the United States, offsetting worries that an interim deal may not be reached until next year.

The December gold futures were trading at Rs 37,924 per 10 kg, down Rs 29 or 0.08 percent, on the MCX, at 0913 hours.

"While price is off lows, it is still far from the coveted $1,500/oz level and this shows scepticism about price direction. The biggest hurdle for gold in the near term is US-China trade dispute," Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said.

"Gold investors are unlikely to flock in until there is even a minute possibility of a trade deal between the US and China. Market players are now eyeing the December 15 deadline when new US tariffs on China will take effect and want to see some form of agreement before it."

China has invited top US trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to strike at least a limited deal, the Reuters said, quoting unnamed sources of the Wall Street Journal.

Chinese commerce ministry on November 21 said China would strive to reach the agreement with the US as both sides keep communication channels open.

In the international market, gold futures traded at $1,464.80 an ounce, up only 0.082 percent.

December silver futures fell Rs 100, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 44,638 on the MCX at 0913 hours.

In the previous session too, gold and silver prices showed some weakness.

Track live Gold price here

Philly fed manufacturing data and existing home sales data is also par with the expectations. The US Federal Reserve’s hint at a pause in interest rates also triggered profit-taking in the precious metals.

"We expect gold will hold key support of $1,450 and silver will also hold $16.80 per troy ounce. Gold is having support at Rs 37,800 and resistance at Rs 38,050, either side of the breakout of the range will give further direction to the prices," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

"Silver is having support at Rs 44,400 and resistance at Rs 44,900 either side of the breakout of the range will give further direction to the prices."