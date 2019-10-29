Gold price today: Yellow metal steady ahead of Fed meet; could retest 37,800

Experts feel that the yellow metal is expected to test Rs 37,800 and Rs 38,100 act as major resistance. Silver is expected to test 45700 and 46200 act as major resistance for silver.
Gold prices remained flat with a positive bias on domestic futures on October 29, as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, while optimism over a US-China trade deal boosted demand for riskier assets.
The Fed is scheduled to meet on October 29-30, where investors expect a reduction in borrowing costs for the third time this year.
“Federal fund futures imply that traders see a 92.5 percent chance for a 25 basis point rate cut by the US central bank in its month-end monetary policy meeting,” reported Reuters.
Gold December futures were trading flat at Rs 37,915 per 10 gram at 09:20 hrs IST. It closed 0.06 percent higher at Rs 38,293 on October 27.
Experts feel that the yellow metal is expected to test Rs 37,800, and Rs 38,100 act as major resistance. Silver is expected to test 45,700, and 46,200 act as major resistance.
Gold and Silver prices slipped as upbeat US goods trade balance data and hope of signing trade deal between US-china and delaying Brexit till 31st January 2020 pushed bullion prices lower.
"US equity reached to fresh high and safe-haven buying eased in gold and silver. Spot Gold in international market test $1,490 per troy ounce and silver prices test $17.70 per troy ounce," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol."Ahead of the two-day US Federal Reserve meet gold and silver prices are likely to remain volatile, and any rate cut news from the US Fed could support prices else further weakness could be seen both the precious metals," he said.
