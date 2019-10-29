App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal steady ahead of Fed meet; could retest 37,800

Experts feel that the yellow metal is expected to test Rs 37,800 and Rs 38,100 act as major resistance. Silver is expected to test 45700 and 46200 act as major resistance for silver.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
It is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold and valuables like ornaments, gemstones or other metals like copper and silver, as such purchases are believed to bring 'lakshmi' or wealth and prosperity into your home throughout the year that follows. (Image: Reuters)
It is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold and valuables like ornaments, gemstones or other metals like copper and silver, as such purchases are believed to bring 'lakshmi' or wealth and prosperity into your home throughout the year that follows. (Image: Reuters)

Gold prices remained flat with a positive bias on domestic futures on October 29, as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, while optimism over a US-China trade deal boosted demand for riskier assets.

The Fed is scheduled to meet on October 29-30, where investors expect a reduction in borrowing costs for the third time this year.

“Federal fund futures imply that traders see a 92.5 percent chance for a 25 basis point rate cut by the US central bank in its month-end monetary policy meeting,” reported Reuters.

Close

Gold December futures were trading flat at Rs 37,915 per 10 gram at 09:20 hrs IST. It closed 0.06 percent higher at Rs 38,293 on October 27.

related news

Track live Gold price here

Experts feel that the yellow metal is expected to test Rs 37,800, and Rs 38,100 act as major resistance. Silver is expected to test 45,700, and 46,200 act as major resistance.

Gold and Silver prices slipped as upbeat US goods trade balance data and hope of signing trade deal between US-china and delaying Brexit till 31st January 2020 pushed bullion prices lower.

“US equity reached to fresh high and safe-haven buying eased in gold and silver. Spot Gold in international market test $1,490 per troy ounce and silver prices test $17.70 per troy ounce,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

“Ahead of the two-day US Federal Reserve meet gold and silver prices are likely to remain volatile, and any rate cut news from the US Fed could support prices else further weakness could be seen both the precious metals,” he said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:40 am

tags #gold rate today #manoj kumar jain #MCX GOLD #silver rate today #US Federal Reserve

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.