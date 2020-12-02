Gold price today: Yellow metal slips, silver down more than 1%

Gold and silver were trading in the red in the Indian market the morning session on December 2, a day after making strong gains. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold contracts were trading lower by 0.34 percent at Rs 48,400 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. March silver was trading 1.02 percent lower at Rs 62,553 per kg.

The yellow metal may remain volatile and investors should use dips to buy, experts say. The immediate support is placed at Rs 48,330 and resistance is at Rs 49,000 per 10 gm.

The two metals had on December 1 made a strong comeback amid weakness in the dollar index. The dollar index plunged again and supported both the metals.

Gold and silver settled strong in the international markets. February gold futures contracts settled at $1,818.90 per troy ounce while March silver contracts settled at $24.09 per troy ounce.

Despite strength in the rupee, both the metals ended on a positive note in the domestic markets as well.

The dollar fell to its 2-1/2 year low on December 1, as investor appetite for risk increased on expectations of a strong global recovery and further monetary and fiscal stimulus from the United States, experts say.

“US stimulus measures and plunge in the dollar index supported both the precious metals at lower levels. If the US stimulus gets through, gold and silver will remain in the limelight. We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session and buy-on-dip strategy will work in both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

"Gold has support at $1,800-1,784 per troy ounce and resistance is placed at $1,828-1,840 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.80-23.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.40-24.70 per troy ounce.”

In domestic markets, gold has support at Rs 48,330-48,100 and resistance at Rs 48,800-49,000. Silver has support at Rs 62,500-61,800 and resistance at 63,800-64,500, Jain said.

Track live gold price here

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities