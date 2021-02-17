Gold price today: Yellow metal slips in red; short gold for a target of Rs 46,500

The bullion metal lost Rs 2,562, or 4.68 percent, for the week on MCX as investors booked profit (Image courtesy: Reuters)

India Gold MCX April Futures were trading lower on Wednesday tracking muted trend in the international spot prices. Gold and silver plunged amid a sharp rebound in the dollar index.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading lower by 0.24 percent at Rs 46,786 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. March silver futures were trading 0.27 percent higher at Rs 69,561 a kilogram.

Both precious metals plunged on Tuesday amid a sharp rebound in the dollar index and better than expected US Empire State's manufacturing index, suggest experts. Traders can look at going short on rallies towards Rs 47000 per 10 gm.

The US Dollar index crossed 90.50 mark again and pushed gold and silver prices lower. Gold breached major support of $1800 per troy ounce in the international markets and Rs 47000 per 10 gram in the domestic markets on a closing basis on Tuesday.

“We expect the dollar index to show further strength in coming sessions and push gold prices lower but silver could get support amid gains in the base metals prices,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 46650-46400 and resistance is placed at Rs 47180-47440 levels. Silver has support at Rs 68800-68200 and resistance is placed at Rs 69900-70700 levels. We suggest selling in the gold on rise around Rs 47000 with the stop loss of Rs 47300 for the target of Rs 46500,” he said.

Trading Strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold crashed on Tuesday on stronger US Treasury yields. Silver prices also ended lower but showed more resilience on Tuesday.

Domestic gold and silver prices ended lower on Tuesday, tracking overseas prices. Upside remained capped as the US 10-year benchmark remained firm this Wednesday morning in Asian trade, along with the US Dollar.

Domestic gold and silver could trade flat to lower this Wednesday morning, tracking the overseas markets.

Technically, MCX Gold April has given a breakdown below Rs 47000 levels and could continue its downside momentum up to Rs 46560-46200 levels. Resistance is at Rs 47020-47350 levels.

MCX Silver March could witness more sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 68700-67900 levels. Resistance is at Rs 69550-70700 levels.

Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

A recovery in US currency and higher bond yields weighed on the sentiment of the yellow metal. Rising equities and hopes of a quick turnaround in the global economy are also limiting gold’s safe-haven demand.

Meanwhile, investors continue to look towards fiscal policy actions from the U.S that was expected to support bullion later.

A direct break of $1765 is required to continue further liquidation pressure in the commodity. Else, there are chances of recovery upticks. Anyhow major rallies are seen only a close above $1870.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades 0.4% lower near $1791/oz after a 1.3% decline yesterday. Gold is pressurized by a recovery in the US dollar index from a 3-week low, a surge in US 10-year bond yield to Feb.2020 high, continuing ETF outflows, and a sharp correction in platinum price.

Gold may remain under pressure unless the price rescales the $1800/oz level or we see a sharp correction in US bond yields.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.