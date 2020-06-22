Gold price today: Yellow metal rises; use dip to buy for a target of Rs 48,600 levels

Indian Gold August Futures rose on June 22 tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices which rose to a one-month high as rising coronavirus infections intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery and fuelled investors to seek the safe-haven metal.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period, said a Reuters report. Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading higher by 0.66 percent at Rs 48,253 per 10 gram at 09:30 hours. July futures for silver were trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 49,172 per kg.

Gold and silver prices rebound last week in the international as well as domestic market. International Gold closed above $1,750 per troy ounce and silver also breached crucial resistance of $17.84 per troy ounce.

Even in the domestic market, Gold gave a fresh breakout and settled with gains of 1.27 percent on a weekly basis per 10 gram. Silver prices also settled with 1.98 percent weekly gains and settled at Rs 48,636 per kilogram.

Experts feel that the precious metal is likely to remain volatile, but as long as it holds above Rs 47,800, traders could deploy buy on dips strategy for a target of Rs 48,300-48,600.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile this week but trade with positive bias. If gold prices sustain above $1,755 per troy ounce in the international market could extend the gains towards $1,788-1,800 per troy ounce. Buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, if Gold prices sustain above 47,800, the rally could extend towards 48,330-48,620 levels, 47100 act as major support this week,” he said.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International bullion prices have started higher this Monday morning in Asian trade amid safe-haven demand for metals as rising fresh cases of COVID-19 cases globally put a dent in the recovery of the global economy.

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot gave a breakout above $1,740 levels with an increase in volume activity indicating a northward rally up to $1,748-$1,762 levels. Support holds at $1,735-$1,726 levels.

MCX gold August contract is heading towards an all-time high level which is 48,190 levels after giving a sharp rally above 47,700 levels with good volume activity indicating a strong bullish trend in the counter. Support is placed at 47,700-47,300 levels Resistance is at 48,250-48,670 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold has risen more than 1% to trade above $1770/oz supported by safe-haven buying amid increasing virus cases, US-China tensions, and geopolitical issues. Sharp ETF inflows also show renewed buying over $1750/oz level.

Gold has been trading in a broad range of $1680-1750/oz for the last few weeks however a break and closes above $1750/oz has led to extended gains. Gold may continue to trade with a positive bias as market players reassess the possibility of fresh restrictions in light of increasing virus cases

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.