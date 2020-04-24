Gold price today: Yellow metal rises; next target seen at Rs 47,000

Gold prices in India inched above Rs 46,500 per 10 gm on April 24 on the back of rising safe-haven demand amid weakness in the global equity markets. The international spot prices remained flat with a negative bias.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.16 percent at Rs 46,501 per 10 gram at 0930 hours. Silver futures were trading 0.46 percent higher at Rs 41,998 per kg.

Gold and silver prices gained in the international market on April 23 and tested their crucial resistance levels.

Downbeat US data and hope of further stimulus package to support economy pushed prices of both the precious metals up. Gold future tested $1,745 per troy ounce and silver also crossed $15.35 per troy ounce.

Precious metals are likely to see some buying amid muted economic data. The next target is placed at Rs 46,800-47,000 per 10 gm, while supports are placed at Rs 46,100 levels.

“Due to strength in rupee both the precious metals underperformed in the domestic market. Due to weekend sessions and volatility in the dollar index, we expect volatility in both the precious metals in today's session,” Manoj Jain, independent market expert, said on April 24.

“At MCX, gold is having strong resistance at 46,550 and only prices sustained above these levels could extend rally towards 46,850-47,000 levels else it will test its support level of 46,100-45,920.”

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst from Reliance Securities

Prices started marginally lower on April 24 as US dollar continued to move higher with investors continuing to have faith in the greenback.

Technically, the LBMA Gold spot will continue its bullish run heading toward $1,765-$1,777 on an immediate basis. Strong support is held near $1,710-$1,713 levels.

MCX June gold is forming higher highs and higher bottoms, indicating a bullish trend. Prices are expected to breach recent peak of 47,327 in short momentum. It holds support near 45,900-46,060, where upside resistance is at 46,800-47,300 levels.

We continue to remain buyers in the segment and strategy will be to buy June gold 46,300-46,320 with a stop loss at 46,150, and a target of 46,800.

Expert: Jateen Trivedi, Sr. Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities Ltd

On the daily chart, gold prices traded flat on April 24 as the dollar firmed, although they remained close to a more than one-week high scaled in the previous session following bleak economic data and the latest round of stimulus in the United States.

Major moving averages such as 20, 50, 100-Days EMA are suggesting basing move can be witnessed after corrections.

Overall, the trend remains positive till the time 39,500 holds on a closing basis but volatile sessions will be seen with some profit booking on rises. For the day, 46,600-46,825 will act as resistance and 46,300-46,125 as supports.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold traded mixed near $1745/oz as support from weaker economic data, continuing stimulus measures, US-Iran tensions and ETF inflows were countered by firmer US dollar and some improvement virus-related situation.

Gold has rebounded sharply in the last few days, however, general recovery in equity markets, stronger US dollar and improving virus-related situation and price near key $1750/oz level reckon some caution in the sustainability of price gains.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.