Gold price today: Yellow metal rises, may face resistance at Rs 44,880-45,050

Gold price rose in the early trade in the domestic futures market on March 24 supported by an uptick in demand at the spot market while global trends were tepid.

Weakness of equities helped gold prices as concerns over rising Covid-19 cases persist, boosting gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. Benchmark Sensex fell more than 350 points in early trade.

Gold and silver fell in the previous session amid strength in the Dollar index. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets as well as in the domestic markets.

The Dollar index climbed after Fed Chairman and Treasury Secretary remarks and settled above the 92 mark. Fed Chair Powell said that the economic recovery from the pandemic had progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening.

However, he said that the sectors of the economy hardest hit by the pandemic remain weak and the unemployment rate underestimates the shortfall, so the recovery still had a long way to go. So, low-interest rates are here to stay for the long term.

Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart expects the Dollar index to remain firm and could maintain pressure on both the precious metals.

"Gold has support at $1,714-1,700 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,738-1,755 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25-24.60 per troy ounce and resistance at $25.55-26 per troy ounce," said Jain.

"At MCX, gold has support at Rs 44,500-44,200 and resistance at Rs 44,880-45,050. Silver has support at Rs 64,500-63,900 and resistance at Rs 65,500-66,100. We suggest selling gold on a rise around Rs 44,880 with a stop loss of Rs 45,050 for the target of Rs 44,400," Jain added.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.34 percent at Rs 44,800 for 10 grams at 0950 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.41 percent up at Rs 65,240 a kilogram.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

The downside in gold was capped amid rising worries about a slowdown in the economic reopening. The decline in Covid cases in the United States has paused, however, extended lockdowns in Europe are being driven by the threat of a third wave, with a new variant of the coronavirus on the continent.

Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fund fell 0.6 percent to 1,045.36 tonnes on March 23 from 1,051.78 tonnes on March 22.

Technically, LBMA Gold supports are at $1,725 and $1,715. Resistances are at $1,736 and $1,745. LBMA Silver Spot supports are at $24.70 and $24.20. Resistances are at $25.40 and $25.70.

MCX Gold April is holding support of Rs 44,600-44,500 from where it has bounced back, indicating positive momentum up to Rs 45,000-45,220 level.

MCX Silver May below Rs 65,500 could see a sideways to marginal downside momentum. Support is at Rs 64,400-63,800 level and resistance is at Rs 65,800-66,500.

MCXBULLDEX March could trade within the range of Rs 14,050-14,280.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1,729/oz after a 0.7 percent decline on March 23.

Gold trades higher supported by a correction in US bond yields, increased virus concerns, US-China tensions, US Fed’s dovish stance and mixed economic data from major economies.

However, continued ETF outflows are weighing on the price.

Gold may remain choppy as correction in yields is countered by firmer US dollar but renewed virus concerns may boost safe-haven buying.

