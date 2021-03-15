Gold price today: Yellow metal rises, experts say buy on dips for a target of 44,950

Source: Reuters

Gold gained in Indian markets on March 15 after a volatile week, tracking positive trends in international spot prices as the passage of the $1.9 trillion US stimulus bill stoked fears of inflation risk.

Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation, though higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, a Reuters report said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading higher by 0.41 percent at Rs 44,932 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures, too, were trading 0.68 percent higher at Rs 67,296 a kilogram.

Experts are of the view that traders can look at buying gold on dips for a target of Rs 44,950. The focus will be on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outcomes, to be released on March 17, amid concerns that the new stimulus package could reignite inflation, they say.

Last week, gold and silver remained under pressure amid rising bond yields in the United States. On March 12, gold and silver prices settled on a mixed note in the international market.

April gold futures contract settled at Rs 44,750 per 10 grams and May silver contract settled at Rs 66,844 a kilogram.

“Gold and silver prices are facing stiff resistance in the international markets amid strength in the dollar index and rising bond yields. After ECB, now all eyes on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy outcomes amid fresh $1.9-trillion relief package in the United States (that) could reignite inflation,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile this week. At MCX, gold has support at 44,440-44,280 and resistance at 45,055-45,200. Silver has support at 66,400-65,900 and resistance at 67,500-68,200 levels. We suggest buying in gold on dips around 44,440 with a stop loss at 44,155, and a target of 44,950,” he said.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold prices ended flat, while silver closed in the red on March 12. Domestic gold and silver ended in the red, tracking weakness in the overseas markets. A rebound in US treasury yields and the dollar index weighed on prices.

Domestic gold and silver prices could trade higher on March 15 morning, tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX April gold has bounced back from strong support near 44,300 and a breakout above 45,000 could see a move towards 45,200-45,500 levels. Support is at 44,500-44,300 levels.

Technically, MCX May silver could trade in the 65,700-68,000 range.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading about 0.23 percent higher near $1,724 after a 0.2 percent decline in the previous session. Gold edged up as the dollar index and US 10-year bond yields eased marginally following treasury secretary Janet Yellen's statement that US inflation risk remains subdued despite the Biden administration's stimulus.

However, weaker investor interest and general strength in equity markets weighing on gold. The metal may continue to sway along with the dollar, however, a sharp rise is unlikely until yields correct sharply.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.