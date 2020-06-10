Gold price today: Yellow metal rises; could head towards 47,000

India Gold August future rose on June 10 tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices as global equity markets eased after a recent rally.

Investors adopted a cautious stance and are awaiting the Fed’s monetary policy statement due later on Wednesday, followed by a press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell, said a Reuters report.

On MCX, June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.12 percent at Rs 46,650 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver July futures were trading 0.10 percent higher at Rs 48,145 per kg.

Gold and silver prices show a mixed trend on Tuesday. Gold gained more than 1 percent while the Silver settled on a flattish note. Experts are of the view that the yellow metal is likely to remain volatile ahead of the outcome of the Fed policy meeting.

Gold is expected to trade in the range of Rs 46,100 to 46,850 levels, and as long as we trade above Rs 46,500, the possibility of yellow metal inching towards 47,000 per 10 gm remains intact, suggest experts.

“Gold and silver rose this Wednesday morning in Asian markets on the back of weak US Dollar and safe appeal for the metal as investors await clarity on the state of the economy and further stimulus from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The Fed will release its first statistical estimate on GDP, inflation, interest rates, and unemployment over the next three years. No change is expected in either the central bank’s interest rate policy or the emergency quantitative easing and loan programs,” he said.

Iyer further added that the MCX Gold August contract gave a breakout above 46,300 and gave a positive close above 46,500 levels indicating that price will march forward up to 46,900-47,200 levels where immediate support is 46,300-46,000 levels.

Trading Strategy

Expert: Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd

Ahead of various economic data releases and US Federal Reserve policy meet both side move can be expected in both the precious metals in Wednesday’s session.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile today. Gold is expected to be traded in the range of $1,700-1,745 per troy ounce/Rs 46,100 to 46,850 levels. Silver is expected to be traded in the range of $17.55-18.10 per troy ounce/Rs 47,600-48,650 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1,720/oz after a 1 percent gain yesterday. Gold has recovered on choppy equity markets and expectations that the Fed may maintain a dovish stance and downbeat outlook for the US economy.

We, however, do not expect a sustained rise as general momentum for the equity market is still on the upside which may keep a check on gold’s safe-haven buying. ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest in the metal.

