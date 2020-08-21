Gold price today: Yellow metal rises but may remain volatile; target seen at Rs 52,600

Gold was trading higher in India on August 21 tracking positive trends in the international spot prices after a bleak US jobless claims data reinforced fears of slower recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic crisis, denting the dollar and US treasury yields.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading higher by 0.4 percent at Rs 52,355 per 10 gram at 0920 hours. September silver futures were trading at Rs 68,540 per kg, up 1.4 percent.

Spot gold was trading at around $1,945.45 per ounce. Gold is up marginally for the week, having shed 4.5 percent in the week to August 14, its worst in five months, said a Reuters report.

Adding to doubts over a swift US economic rebound, Federal Reserve officials warned that a recovery faced a highly uncertain path, helping gold recover from a more than 3.5 percent slump earlier this week, the report added.

Gold and silver slipped around 1 percent in a volatile session the previous day. Gold settled at $1,946.50 per troy ounce and silver at $27.15 per troy ounce.

On MCX, gold settled around 52,000 with around 1 percent loss and silver was down 0.50 percent at 67,600 levels.

Both the precious metals slipped in early trade on August 20 amid gains in the dollar index but downbeat US unemployment claims and Philly Fed manufacturing index data supported both the precious metals at lower levels, suggest experts.

“Downbeat US data triggered profit-taking in dollar index again and supported both the precious metals at lower levels. Gold and silver held on to its crucial support levels of $1,940 and $26.90 per troy ounce respectively on a closing basis,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart told Moneycontrol.

“We expect these support levels to hold and both the metals could show some strength in Friday's session. If gold prices sustain above $1,950 per troy ounce, they can test $19,72-1,984 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold is expected to hold 51,550 on a closing basis. If prices sustain above 52,100, gold could test 52,330-52,660 levels.”

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International gold and silver gained on August 20 after US jobless claims unexpectedly topped one million again and the Federal Reserve minutes reiterated concerns over economic recovery.

Technically, LBMA gold spot traded in a range of $1,924-$1,955 levels where it ended on a negative note with mild gains from the last session.

However, it was trading well below $1,965, which signals that the bearish momentum will continue below this level. Resistance is at $1,960-$1,974 and support at $1,920-$1,890 .

Domestic gold and silver rebounded from the lows of the session but still ended weaker from the previous session.

Domestic bullion could start flat on August 21, however, markets could remain volatile through the day.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading moderately higher near $1,950 after declining 1.3 percent the previous day. Gold has recovered from the lows amid choppiness in the dollar, a drop in US bond yields and disappointing US economic data.

ETF investors, however, remained on sidelines, indicating a lack of investor buying. Firmness in the US and global equity markets also reduced gold's appeal as an alternative asset.

Gold may witness choppy trade amid lack of clear cues but general weakness in the may continue to support prices.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.