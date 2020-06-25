Gold price today: Yellow metal retreats from highs; support seen at 48,000-47,750 levels

India Gold August Futures retreated from high on June 25 tracking muted trend in the international spot prices amid strong US Dollar. But, the rise in COVID-19 related cases and IMF global growth forecast will drive investors towards safe-haven metal but consolidation is likely to continue in the near term.

On Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.04 percent at Rs 48,113 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.20 percent lower at Rs 47,690 per kg.

Experts are of the view that the yellow metal is likely to consolidate in a narrow range where 48,000 will act as crucial support, and below that, the next big support is placed at 47,750 per 10 gm.

“US Dollar surged higher on Wednesday as an increase in coronavirus cases in the U.S. undermined hopes for a quick turnaround in the pandemic-hit economy,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Downside was limited after International Monetary Fund said the pandemic is causing wider and deeper economic damage than first thought, and it slashed its 2020 global output forecasts further,” he said.

Iyer further added that MCX Gold August contract traded in a range of 48,035-48,589 levels with negative bias indicating some sideways consolidation to continue. Support is placed at 48,000-47,750 levels where resistance is at 48,500-48,700 levels.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd

A rise in the dollar index on Wednesday triggered profit-taking in both the precious metals from higher levels. At MCX, Gold settled with minor losses around 48150 while silver plunged around 2 percent and settled around 47800 levels.

After a spurt in the dollar index, rising coronavirus cases, the trade war between the US and EU, and lower global growth forecast both the precious metals remain volatile in Thursday’s session.

Gold is expected to be traded in the range of $1,755-1,800 per troy ounce. At MCX gold is expected to be traded in the range of 47,770-48,600.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities